Soldier arrested in robbery allegation

May 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force rank on Friday was arrested for allegedly robbing a sales-girl on her way home last week at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.
The GDF rank was reportedly with two other unidentified suspects. Police reports identified the victim as a 17-year-old shop-girl of Good Hope Mahaicony East Coast Demerara (ECD). The victim reported to police, that the robbery occurred between 19:50hrs and 20:00hrs. According to the police the victim and a male friend were on a bicycle as they approached three males fixing their bicycle. This is when one of the men purportedly grabbed her bike and robbed her of several valuables. The sales-girl was relieved of two cell-phones, total valued at $170, 000. The other two suspects reportedly had a scuffle with her male companion but were unable to find anything of value. The scuffle led to the companion allegedly being assaulted with a toy gun that broke into pieces after a lash to the head. The suspects then made their escape. However, a GDF rank was later taken into custody on suspicion of being one of the three assailants. Investigations are ongoing.

