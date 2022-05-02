Soldier arrested in robbery allegation

Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force rank on Friday was arrested for allegedly robbing a sales-girl on her way home last week at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.
The GDF rank was reportedly with two other unidentified suspects. Police reports identified the victim as a 17-year-old shop-girl of Good Hope Mahaicony East Coast Demerara (ECD). The victim reported to police, that the robbery occurred between 19:50hrs and 20:00hrs. According to the police the victim and a male friend were on a bicycle as they approached three males fixing their bicycle. This is when one of the men purportedly grabbed her bike and robbed her of several valuables. The sales-girl was relieved of two cell-phones, total valued at $170, 000. The other two suspects reportedly had a scuffle with her male companion but were unable to find anything of value. The scuffle led to the companion allegedly being assaulted with a toy gun that broke into pieces after a lash to the head. The suspects then made their escape. However, a GDF rank was later taken into custody on suspicion of being one of the three assailants. Investigations are ongoing.
May 02, 2022GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket By Sean Devers On Labour Day in Guyana yesterday, it was ‘labour day’ for an exhausted Malteenoes team...
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – Andaiye on May 14, 2002 wrote the words: “not in my name” when the murdering, racists gunmen during... more
Kaieteur News – The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is not facing bankruptcy. Nor are the benefits of contributors... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]