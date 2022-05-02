Sand in my shoes

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Since dem boys went in napkins, dem used to hear people warning yuh nah fuh build yuh house pon sand. Dem boys use to think dat wah dem bin saying was really dat yuh house muss gat a strong foundation.

Dem boys also read how yuh can’t build yuh house out ah straw because de wolf gan come and blow it down. Dem gat nuff people building dem future pun sand and straw.

Now we hear how de guvament building a city pun sand. Dem calling it Silica City. Dem boys did thought dat de plans fuh it was caught in a Vice. But now it look like if de vice get loose.

If yuh understand wat de Good book did tell yuh, yuh would know dat is not de sand or de house is de moral. Is de moral foundation on which yuh standing.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man and de border guards. At de border between Germany and Austria dem gat a check-point.

Every week a man use to be riding he motorcycle carrying two bags full ah sand. De border guard, a old man, search both bags every time, but he neva find anything. Suh he use to pass de man through.

Dis go on fuh years until de border guard last day pon de job before retirement. Again de man come to de border, two bags full with sand. De guard asks he: “Look man, today is meh last day. I know yuh smuggling SOMETHING suh please tell meh, I won’t bust you. I want know since ah never find anything in de bags.”

De man grin and say: “Ah smuggling motorcycles.”

Talk half and stop looking only at de sand.