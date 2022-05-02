Police investigating gun play at Essequibo bar

Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Essequibo are currently investigating an alleged shooting incident at a popular bar called , “Duck Curry Bar“, located along the Essequibo Coast, Region 2.
Kaieteur News understands that the shooting took place on Saturday night. It was described as a “wild west scene” that had patrons ducking for cover.
Region Two investigators told this newspaper that they had received a report about a shooting and currently investigating the claims.
