Police investigating gun play at Essequibo bar

Kaieteur News – Police in Essequibo are currently investigating an alleged shooting incident at a popular bar called , “Duck Curry Bar“, located along the Essequibo Coast, Region 2.

Kaieteur News understands that the shooting took place on Saturday night. It was described as a “wild west scene” that had patrons ducking for cover.

Region Two investigators told this newspaper that they had received a report about a shooting and currently investigating the claims.