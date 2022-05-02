‘Pay workers better’

– FITUG says govt. measures not reaching ordinary citizens

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – Workers’ across Guyana came out in their numbers in observance of their first Labour Day celebration since the Covid -19 pandemic. Union representatives and their members were able to engage in the usual Labour Day parade through city streets following the event’s two year hiatus.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) held its May Day rally at the NIS Ground, Carifesta Avenue addressing a number of issues affecting their members. Among those issues is the high cost of living. FITUG’S Treasurer and President of the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU), Seepaul Narine told union members that the cost of living continues to be a matter of concern. He said that given the living cost issues, it was thought that workers would have received the wage increase by now. Narine explained that food costs would have jumped some 11 percent since 2021 and has been exacerbated due to global events. He said that the government has employed support efforts such as direct grants and fiscal measures on duties for important commodities. This measure undoubtedly, is well intentioned, Narine continued, “but we believe it is not reaching the ordinary people.” “We are disappointed that Labour Day 2022 has arrived and that national minimum wage remains $44,200. We had anticipated that by this time the new minimum wage of $60,000 per month which enjoys the support of the social partners, would have been implemented.”

Narine continued, “It is our considered view that ($44,200) is difficult for any worker to survive.” He said that the current wage when adjusted for inflation amounts to some $39,000 monthly. The proposed $60,000 would therefore require further consideration for higher adjustment even as the sum remains unimplemented.

Narine explained that unions are taking note of an increasing reliance on foreign labour within some sectors of the economy. He said that while neither FITUG nor its affiliates have any issue with foreigners getting work, “we must be concerned when we hear foreigners occupying jobs that could be staffed by locals.” In some instances, he said, there are reports of foreigners enjoying conditions and benefits superior to Guyanese doing the same job. Foreign labour is also being promoted against the background of labour shortage in Guyana. Narine said that “improving conditions and wages for Guyanese workers may well be the answer to such a problem”. He noted however that the situation should be a wakeup call for Guyanese to change their work ethics to have a competitive edge in the work markets. As it relates to work permits, Narine also supported a comprehensive examination prior to the issuances of work permits.

On the sugar industry, Narine said that the closing of estates has set the industry back several years. Only now, he said, rehabilitation and replacement of critical components, infrastructure and machinery are being addresses. He said that over several weeks it has been noticed also that some industry assets have been identified for none sugar ventures. Conscious that government is seeking to generate employment for the fired sugar workers, Narine said that the workers and the union, “must be involved in the process. This is critical in ensuring decent jobs are created.” The union leader said that while government is also making investments, it should invest equally in labour development.

FITUG President, Carvil Duncan also touched on the minimum wage. He too expressed disappointment over the nonpayment which was noted two years ago. He said that some employers claimed to be willing to increase the pay but say they need the state to make the pronouncement. Duncan said those employers were told to make the increase without the government if they believed that their staff was being paid poorly.

Duncan sought to discuss other issues like oil and gas, but had his speech overtaken by angry sugar workers who complained about little pay and allegations of arbitrary deductions from salaries. Several persons walked up to the podium; some even got on stage to register their dissatisfaction. For the most part the angry workers, some of whom came all the way from Berbice, argued and shouted during the address. When Duncan touched on oil and gas he was denied as workers screamed, “we want money and you ah talk bout oil and gas. Whe dah deh? We want money.”

At the end of the programme, Narine told the media that the sugar workers were upset about the reduction of work time particularly at the Uitvlugt estate resulting from a factory breakage. He said that the men were now getting five days’ work with weekend excluded. Apart from that, there are no major issues bothering the sugar workers, Narine said.