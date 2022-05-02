No evidence City Mayor fired gun during domestic dispute

Kaieteur News – The police have found no evidence that Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine fired his gun during a domestic dispute late last year.

At a recent engagement, Mayor Narine was asked about reports in the media of an ongoing investigation alleging that he discharged his firearm indiscriminately during a domestic dispute. The Mayor indicated that the matter has been thoroughly investigated and his firearm which was taken for testing was returned. Narine thanked the Guyana Police Force for their investigative work. When asked about his silence during the matter and if he felt targeted, the Mayor said: “I would not comment on the matter beyond being grateful for the investigation. I have always maintained my innocence and was not concerned about the investigation.”

Last December, Narine was arrested and later released on $20,000 station bail, while his firearm was confiscated by police reportedly after a confrontation with his in-laws at Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara. The information was confirmed by head of the Guyana Police Force Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar, when contacted by this publication.