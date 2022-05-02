Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

New landfill site being finalised for Bartica

May 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is currently in the final stages of acquiring a new area, suitable for a landfill sanitary site in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).
Once finalised, the area will be commissioned this year. The current sanitary site is located at Byderado, in the centre of the township. Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P., made this disclosure during a community meeting held at the St. Anthony Primary School on Saturday. Also present were Regional Executive Officer (REO) Kerwin Ward, Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall and other officials.
Minister Dharamlall said the location of the current sanitary site is not good for human health. “We are going to do some development work where that (sanitary site) is concerned. Solid waste is always a major problem, and I think the township of Bartica has been able to manage it much better than other areas. So, it means that we have responsible people in this township.”
The minister reiterated government’s commitment to creating an integrated sanitation management system to enhance citizens’ quality of life. With this in mind, the ministry has partnered with the Bartica Town Council to procure a garbage truck for 2022. Minister Dharamlall noted that the ministry will provide the funds to the town council for the garbage truck.He alsourged that persons be employed as Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) to preserve the township’s aesthetics. This will in turn, boost the town’s economy, and create jobs in keeping with government’s manifesto promise.
This year, the ministry has been allocated $1.4 billion to improve sanitary and environmental conditions through infrastructural development countrywide. It includes monies for the design and construction of a gas management system and stormwater ponds for the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill site. So far, a $40million gas management system has been installed at Haags Bosch to reduce the stench emanating from cell one of the sanitary site. (DPI)

