Miner missing after boat crashes into rock

May 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A miner on Saturday last went missing after the boat he was in crashed into a rock at Gatie Falls, Semang Creek, Middle Mazaruni River.
Reports from police stated that so far the miner has not been identified. The accident reportedly occur around 17:00hrs. Ranks investigating the incident reported that the blue and white wooden boat powered by a 75 HP outboard engine was occupied by five passengers. The vessel had left Long Island, Middle Mazaruni River enroute to Semang Creek.
Occupying the vessel were the captain, Garfield Benn, 41, of Tassarene Village, Issano, Middle Mazaruni River, Griffith Joseph Fredericks, 43, a passenger, Kenneth Tancredo, age of 47, another passenger and 3 other unidentified persons.
Reports stated that the boat captain experienced issues with his leg and subsequently let one of the passengers control the boat. Whilst navigating, the boat’s engine collided with a rock, tossing the passengers overboard as a result. Everyone was later accounted for except the one miner. A search party has been deployed and investigations are ongoing.
