Man beats Lethem farmer to death because cows ate his cassava

Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man reportedly admitted to beating a Lethem farmer to death on Friday because the farmer’s cows invaded his premises and destroyed his cassava.
The dead farmer has since been identified as 59-year-old Cedric Jones, of Bashaizon, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine. Jones was reportedly killed around 17:20hrs right at Bashaizon following an argument with his confessed killer. The suspect told police, “I told him (Jones) to take care of his animals that the animals are coming into my yard and damage my cassava. Jones then charge towards me and I pushed him to the ground and kicked him but I can’t recall which part I kicked him and he never moved.”
Investigating ranks who visited the crime scene learnt that the suspect was drinking “Pine Wine” when he saw Jones passing by. Jones had reportedly stopped to speak with him but the suspect confronted him about his cows and they reportedly got into an argument. Eyewitnesses told the ranks that the suspect then pushed Jones to the ground and kicked him several times until he was motionless. Police had picked up the motionless Jones and took him to the Lethem Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
May 02, 2022GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket By Sean Devers On Labour Day in Guyana yesterday, it was ‘labour day’ for an exhausted Malteenoes team...
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – Andaiye on May 14, 2002 wrote the words: “not in my name” when the murdering, racists gunmen during... more
Kaieteur News – The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is not facing bankruptcy. Nor are the benefits of contributors... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]