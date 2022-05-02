Man beats Lethem farmer to death because cows ate his cassava

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man reportedly admitted to beating a Lethem farmer to death on Friday because the farmer’s cows invaded his premises and destroyed his cassava.

The dead farmer has since been identified as 59-year-old Cedric Jones, of Bashaizon, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine. Jones was reportedly killed around 17:20hrs right at Bashaizon following an argument with his confessed killer. The suspect told police, “I told him (Jones) to take care of his animals that the animals are coming into my yard and damage my cassava. Jones then charge towards me and I pushed him to the ground and kicked him but I can’t recall which part I kicked him and he never moved.”

Investigating ranks who visited the crime scene learnt that the suspect was drinking “Pine Wine” when he saw Jones passing by. Jones had reportedly stopped to speak with him but the suspect confronted him about his cows and they reportedly got into an argument. Eyewitnesses told the ranks that the suspect then pushed Jones to the ground and kicked him several times until he was motionless. Police had picked up the motionless Jones and took him to the Lethem Regional Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.