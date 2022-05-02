Linden All Stars triumph

Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 02, 2022 Sports
Linden All stars Circle Tennis Team beat rivals Georgetown Saint Pius Circle Tennis Club to lift the AL Sport and Tour Promotions Mixed team winners’ trophy at the Bounce Land Resort in Amelia’s Ward, recently.
GT Saint Pius Circle tennis team batted first and made 120 off their 30 deliveries, while Linden All Stars Circle tennis team replied with 134. Essequibo All stars Circle Tennis team got third place.
Marlon Bill and female Shinies Sullivan won the male and female MVP titles respectively.
Each player from all the participating teams received a medal.
