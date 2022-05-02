Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Linden All Stars triumph

May 02, 2022 Sports

The teams assemble for a photo

Linden All stars Circle Tennis Team beat rivals Georgetown Saint Pius Circle Tennis Club to lift the AL Sport and Tour Promotions Mixed team winners’ trophy at the Bounce Land Resort in Amelia’s Ward, recently.

The winning Linden All stars.

GT Saint Pius Circle tennis team batted first and made 120 off their 30 deliveries, while Linden All Stars Circle tennis team replied with 134. Essequibo All stars Circle Tennis team got third place.
Marlon Bill and female Shinies Sullivan won the male and female MVP titles respectively.
Each player from all the participating teams received a medal.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at QC

Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at...

May 02, 2022

GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket By Sean Devers On Labour Day in Guyana yesterday, it was ‘labour day’ for an exhausted Malteenoes team...
Read More
Minister of Natural Resources contributes to YWCC

Minister of Natural Resources contributes to YWCC

May 02, 2022

Linden All Stars triumph

Linden All Stars triumph

May 02, 2022

Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

May 02, 2022

GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on...

May 02, 2022

Clubs receives donation of cricket gears from BCB/ Cricket Kindness Project

Clubs receives donation of cricket gears from...

May 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]