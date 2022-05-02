Jagdeo describes Linden Hospital CEO as ‘Wild’

Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo has described the controversial Chief Executive Officer of the Linden Hospital Complex, Rudy Small as a ‘wild card.’

Jagdeo made the comments last week when he addressed the press at the Office of the President. At the time he was referring to the opposition’s pushback against Small. A number of regional leaders have been calling for the government to sack the CEO. Only two weeks ago Health Minster, Dr. Frank Anthony was forced to rescind dismissal letters issued by Small to over 20 workers of the hospital.

On Sunday Regional Chairman, Deron Adams chose to celebrate the workers’ holiday, Labour Day, by signaling solidarity with the employees of the Linden Hospital Complex who he said are still saddled with Rudy Small at the helm of the organisation. The Chairman stated according to a facebook post, that the antics of one man must not stymie the well-being of an entire workforce. He alluded to the numerous firings, closing of contracts and the refusal to advertise numerous vacancies that could provide permanent jobs for Lindeners, unlike the temporary jobs on offer from the Vice President. The Chairman also related that in many instances where employees were dismissed, their performance appraisal showed glowing attestation to their outstanding performance, yet these employees were still sent home. “It was these and many other issues that made it an imperative for the Chairman to stand with Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira and RDC Councilor, Mark Goring in a silent picketing exercise outside of the Linden Hospital Complex, to demonstrate that this issue would not be lost amongst the other activities currently being ‘promoted’ in the town,” the chairman added.

Figueira was reported in the Village Voice News as saying that Small’s presence at the Linden Hospital Complex has presented some “very big and troubling concerns” for health care services in the mining town due to his management style. “…substantiated evidence…in our possession reaffirms that he is very disrespectful and vindictive to our health care workers and the auxiliary staff at the hospital.” He contended that due to Small’s management style, the hospital has seen an exodus of nurses and doctors resulting in a shortage of nurses and specialist doctors. The remaining doctors and nurses, he said, are now overworked.

The situation, MP Figueira said, is further compounded by the lack of critical medical and pharmaceutical resources. “There is a constant complain by health workers for sufficient drugs, PPE gears, better and improved equipment for improved health care delivery in the township but to no avail,” he explained. MP Figueira added: “The CEO has made the working environment toxic to the staff which radiates to the patients.” The Regional Parliamentarian submitted that the hospital, and the town by extension, need a CEO, who is interested in improved health care delivery, and who will take proactive steps to improve relations among staff and the public with a focus to improve the hospital in every regard. “We do not need a cowboy CEO who walks around the facility with a visible gun on this waist. This man must go in order for health services to be enhanced. If this administration is serious about people, their welfare and about improving health care delivery for citizens, then they would act. We demand that they do so by removing this man from our premier health care facility in this region,” MP Figueira said.