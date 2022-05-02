Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jagdeo describes Linden Hospital CEO as ‘Wild’

May 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo has described the controversial Chief Executive Officer of the Linden Hospital Complex, Rudy Small as a ‘wild card.’
Jagdeo made the comments last week when he addressed the press at the Office of the President. At the time he was referring to the opposition’s pushback against Small. A number of regional leaders have been calling for the government to sack the CEO. Only two weeks ago Health Minster, Dr. Frank Anthony was forced to rescind dismissal letters issued by Small to over 20 workers of the hospital.

Front left- Region 10 Chairman, Deron Adams; MP Jermaine Figueira and RDC Councillor, Mark Goring picketing the hospital calling for the sacking of the CEO, Rudy Small

On Sunday Regional Chairman, Deron Adams chose to celebrate the workers’ holiday, Labour Day, by signaling solidarity with the employees of the Linden Hospital Complex who he said are still saddled with Rudy Small at the helm of the organisation. The Chairman stated according to a facebook post, that the antics of one man must not stymie the well-being of an entire workforce. He alluded to the numerous firings, closing of contracts and the refusal to advertise numerous vacancies that could provide permanent jobs for Lindeners, unlike the temporary jobs on offer from the Vice President. The Chairman also related that in many instances where employees were dismissed, their performance appraisal showed glowing attestation to their outstanding performance, yet these employees were still sent home. “It was these and many other issues that made it an imperative for the Chairman to stand with Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira and RDC Councilor, Mark Goring in a silent picketing exercise outside of the Linden Hospital Complex, to demonstrate that this issue would not be lost amongst the other activities currently being ‘promoted’ in the town,” the chairman added.

Embattled, CEO of the Linden Hospital Complex, Rudy Small

Figueira was reported in the Village Voice News as saying that Small’s presence at the Linden Hospital Complex has presented some “very big and troubling concerns” for health care services in the mining town due to his management style. “…substantiated evidence…in our possession reaffirms that he is very disrespectful and vindictive to our health care workers and the auxiliary staff at the hospital.” He contended that due to Small’s management style, the hospital has seen an exodus of nurses and doctors resulting in a shortage of nurses and specialist doctors. The remaining doctors and nurses, he said, are now overworked.

The situation, MP Figueira said, is further compounded by the lack of critical medical and pharmaceutical resources. “There is a constant complain by health workers for sufficient drugs, PPE gears, better and improved equipment for improved health care delivery in the township but to no avail,” he explained. MP Figueira added: “The CEO has made the working environment toxic to the staff which radiates to the patients.” The Regional Parliamentarian submitted that the hospital, and the town by extension, need a CEO, who is interested in improved health care delivery, and who will take proactive steps to improve relations among staff and the public with a focus to improve the hospital in every regard. “We do not need a cowboy CEO who walks around the facility with a visible gun on this waist. This man must go in order for health services to be enhanced. If this administration is serious about people, their welfare and about improving health care delivery for citizens, then they would act. We demand that they do so by removing this man from our premier health care facility in this region,” MP Figueira said.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at QC

Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at...

May 02, 2022

GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket By Sean Devers On Labour Day in Guyana yesterday, it was ‘labour day’ for an exhausted Malteenoes team...
Read More
Minister of Natural Resources contributes to YWCC

Minister of Natural Resources contributes to YWCC

May 02, 2022

Linden All Stars triumph

Linden All Stars triumph

May 02, 2022

Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

May 02, 2022

GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on...

May 02, 2022

Clubs receives donation of cricket gears from BCB/ Cricket Kindness Project

Clubs receives donation of cricket gears from...

May 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]