Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

Despite a late start to the first ever track and field league in Guyana, it was an emphatic start to the league by some of the biggest names in Guyana’s athletics at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Right out of the blocks, Guyana Defence Force’s top sprinter Akeem Stewart set the league on fire with a blistering 10.40s to set the 100 metres men meet record in a final that was hotly contested. Noelex Holder of Police finished in second with a time of 10.48s while Shamar Horatio finished third in 10.58s.

Switching to the women’s 200 metres, Keliza Smith of Running Brave Athletics Club was nothing short of spectacular, clocking 23.99s to win the women’s final and set the meet record ahead of Ruth Sanmoogan (GDF) who clocked 24.57s for second. Natrena Hooper of GDF finished third in 25.10s.

Nevertheless, the race of the day was arguably the men’s 400 metres with a run to the finish between Running Brave’s Simeon Adams and Hopetown Flames Revon Williams with clear animosity between the two.

However, it was Adams who came out on top, out-dipping, Williams at the finish line to clock 48.28s to set the meet record. Williams finished in 48.41s while Michael James of GDF finished in third with 49.30s.

Meanwhile, Javelin national record holder Leslain Baird (GDF) made a competitive return to sports after 13 months due to a knee injury with a throw of 70.06 metres to set the meet record.

Kleon Spelling (Police) finished in second with a throw of 66.09 metres while Joshua Tappin finished third with a throw of 58.64 metres.

2022 Carifta gold, silver and bronze medalist Attoya Harvey won her first race on home soil since returning from her success at the Carifta Games to set the meet standard in the women’s 800 metres with a time of 2:16.12s. 2022 Carifta 400m silver medalist Narissa McPherson clocked 2:16.36s to finish second in a tight finish between her and her club-mate in Harvey. Finishing in third was Shaquka Tyrell with a time of 2:18.07s.

The Men’s high jump was won by Mark Jhalu with a leap of 2.10 metres to set a new meet record, finishing ahead of Isaiah Lewis with a jump of 1.97 metres.

Sanmoogan was able to win the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.18 metres to set the meet standard while Ameka Eastman won the women’s discus with a throw of 35.03 metres to put her name on the meet record as well.

The men’s 1500 metres was won by Guyana’s South American 10k champion, Marlon Nicholson with a time of 4:11.89s. Second was Anfernee Headecker with 4:12.88s while Sir Kennard Hartog finished in third with a time of 4:18.80s.