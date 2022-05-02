Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

May 02, 2022 Sports

Keliza Smith comfortably wins the women’s 200 metres final at the Arrowhead League.

Despite a late start to the first ever track and field league in Guyana, it was an emphatic start to the league by some of the biggest names in Guyana’s athletics at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Akeem Stewart sprints through the line to win the men’s 100m.

Right out of the blocks, Guyana Defence Force’s top sprinter Akeem Stewart set the league on fire with a blistering 10.40s to set the 100 metres men meet record in a final that was hotly contested. Noelex Holder of Police finished in second with a time of 10.48s while Shamar Horatio finished third in 10.58s.
Switching to the women’s 200 metres, Keliza Smith of Running Brave Athletics Club was nothing short of spectacular, clocking 23.99s to win the women’s final and set the meet record ahead of Ruth Sanmoogan (GDF) who clocked 24.57s for second. Natrena Hooper of GDF finished third in 25.10s.
Nevertheless, the race of the day was arguably the men’s 400 metres with a run to the finish between Running Brave’s Simeon Adams and Hopetown Flames Revon Williams with clear animosity between the two.
However, it was Adams who came out on top, out-dipping, Williams at the finish line to clock 48.28s to set the meet record. Williams finished in 48.41s while Michael James of GDF finished in third with 49.30s.
Meanwhile, Javelin national record holder Leslain Baird (GDF) made a competitive return to sports after 13 months due to a knee injury with a throw of 70.06 metres to set the meet record.
Kleon Spelling (Police) finished in second with a throw of 66.09 metres while Joshua Tappin finished third with a throw of 58.64 metres.
2022 Carifta gold, silver and bronze medalist Attoya Harvey won her first race on home soil since returning from her success at the Carifta Games to set the meet standard in the women’s 800 metres with a time of 2:16.12s. 2022 Carifta 400m silver medalist Narissa McPherson clocked 2:16.36s to finish second in a tight finish between her and her club-mate in Harvey. Finishing in third was Shaquka Tyrell with a time of 2:18.07s.
The Men’s high jump was won by Mark Jhalu with a leap of 2.10 metres to set a new meet record, finishing ahead of Isaiah Lewis with a jump of 1.97 metres.
Sanmoogan was able to win the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.18 metres to set the meet standard while Ameka Eastman won the women’s discus with a throw of 35.03 metres to put her name on the meet record as well.
The men’s 1500 metres was won by Guyana’s South American 10k champion, Marlon Nicholson with a time of 4:11.89s. Second was Anfernee Headecker with 4:12.88s while Sir Kennard Hartog finished in third with a time of 4:18.80s.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at QC

Wilson’s ton, Nanan’ 5-for, power DCC to emphatic win over MSC at...

May 02, 2022

GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket By Sean Devers On Labour Day in Guyana yesterday, it was ‘labour day’ for an exhausted Malteenoes team...
Read More
Minister of Natural Resources contributes to YWCC

Minister of Natural Resources contributes to YWCC

May 02, 2022

Linden All Stars triumph

Linden All Stars triumph

May 02, 2022

Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

Inaugural Arrowhead League rated a success

May 02, 2022

GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on...

May 02, 2022

Clubs receives donation of cricket gears from BCB/ Cricket Kindness Project

Clubs receives donation of cricket gears from...

May 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]