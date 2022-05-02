GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:46 AM
May 02, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Committee of Services will be hosting its annual 5K Independence health fitness run and walk on Sunday 15th May 2022 in recognition of Guyana’s 56th Independence Anniversary
The Event is scheduled to commence at 16:00 hrs in the National Park then go into Thomas Road, onto Vlissengen Road into Clive Lloyd Drive into Camp Street back to Thomas Road, Thomas lands to finish at the National Park.
On board are: E-Networks, Office of the President, Busta Company, NBS, Department of Sports, Payless Variety Store, Star Party Rentals, Guybisco, Mohamed Enterprise, Assuria Insurance and Game express.
The categorizes of this Event are; Open Athlete, Masters, Juniors, and Children who will do one lap in the National Park while President Dr. Irfan Ali is expected to start the race.
For more information, contact Leslie Black (AA) on 650-5868 and Lorraine Adams on 668-7897. (Sean Devers)
May 02, 2022GCA’s Trophy Stall, Ramchand Auto Spares & Survival Group of Companies U-19 Cricket By Sean Devers On Labour Day in Guyana yesterday, it was ‘labour day’ for an exhausted Malteenoes team...
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
May 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am responding to a statement about me in KN yesterday by GRA boss, Godfrey Statia. I am rejecting... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, with every commentary, is revealing why he is unsuited... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]