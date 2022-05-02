Latest update May 2nd, 2022 12:46 AM

GCO S to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

May 02, 2022 Sports

GCOS committee members Joseph Ramkumar (left) and Leslie Black (right) flanks Godfrey Mbihia for a photo-op after the conclusion of a the GCOS 5k road race.

The Guyana Committee of Services will be hosting its annual 5K Independence health fitness run and walk on Sunday 15th May 2022 in recognition of Guyana’s 56th Independence Anniversary
The Event is scheduled to commence at 16:00 hrs in the National Park then go into Thomas Road, onto Vlissengen Road into Clive Lloyd Drive into Camp Street back to Thomas Road, Thomas lands to finish at the National Park.
On board are: E-Networks, Office of the President, Busta Company, NBS, Department of Sports, Payless Variety Store, Star Party Rentals, Guybisco, Mohamed Enterprise, Assuria Insurance and Game express.
The categorizes of this Event are; Open Athlete, Masters, Juniors, and Children who will do one lap in the National Park while President Dr. Irfan Ali is expected to start the race.
For more information, contact Leslie Black (AA) on 650-5868 and Lorraine Adams on 668-7897. (Sean Devers)

 

