Two feared dead after tugboat capsizes in Canje Creek

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Two persons are missing and feared dead after the vessel they were in capsized in the Canje Creek on Friday night. Missing and feared dead are Shellon Williamson, a mother of three who resided at Mai Mai Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, and Richard John of Edinburgh, East Bank Berbice.

According to Regional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud, the incident occurred at approximately 20:45hrs on Friday and the two persons were trapped under the tugboat when it capsized in the creek. He confirmed that the coast guards have since launched a search for the missing persons.

The captain of the vessel, who is also the brother of the missing man, Dennis John told media operatives that his brother had gone out to buy chicken and he had just returned to the boat while he was cooking.

Williamson, he said, had gone below the shed of the boat and in a matter of 15 minutes, she called out to them saying that there was water entering the vessel and that there was a huge hole in it. He said he jumped down and the water was already at his knee, his brother then jumped in and was trying to get the water out but the vessel leaned and capsized, trapping all three of them underneath.

As they all struggled to free themselves, John said he swam up and his brother was right behind him. But the water was rough, he recalled, adding that when he surfaced he did not see his brother nor Williamson and he decided to swim back down in an effort to save them.

John said when he got back underneath the boat and tried to open the door, a mattress was preventing it from opening.

However, after he managed to get that out of the way, the door was again stuck and at that point, he could not get in. He said he swam up back and ventured out for help and filed a report with the police.

Shortly after, police and coast guard ranks returned to search for the missing persons but they were nowhere to be found. The search continues.