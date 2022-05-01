Three mothers ‘murdered’ at the hands of their partners

The Court Journal…

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Although I had promised to share some domestic violence matters in which women were the perpetrators, because of some daunting developments recently, I can’t help but highlight instances where domestic violence ended fatally.

Domestic violence is a sore issue that plagues our society. In the cases I will highlight, women met their demise violently, allegedly at the hands of the ones who were supposed to love and protect them.

It leaves one to ask, are we failing as a society to protect our women?

In this article I will highlight three matters where three mothers were allegedly killed by their significant other. Those women are: Waynumattie Permaul, Shanice Walks, and Savitrie Raj.

Waynumattie Permaul

Making headline on Friday last was the brutal murder of Waynumattie Permaul called ‘Dataley’, a 53-year-old housewife of Lot 33 Kilcoy/Chesney, Corentyne, Berbice.

Just days after he reportedly killed and buried her body in a shallow grave near their home, 55-year-old Avemanen ‘Terry’ Permaul, her husband, confessed to police that he committed the heinous act on April, 22, 2022.

The couple had been married for over 30 years and shared four children, including professional cricketer, Veersammy Permaul.In his confession, police said that Permaul told them he had beaten and choked his wife until she was unconscious after which he wrapped her lifeless body in a bedspread. After this, the man said that he walked over to an empty lot, opposite their home, located some 100 yards away, dug a hole, then returned to the house and dragged the body into the hole and covered it with dirt before returning home.

Police reported that it was the couple’s son, Veersammy, who had reported on April 28, 2022 that his mother was missing since April 22. He said it was unusual for her to leave without informing him or his siblings but that they did not suspect the worst at the time.

Following the report, police said they immediately launched a probe and visited the home of the couple. There, the bottom flat was identified as the dwelling house of the woman while the husband stayed in the upper flat. As police searched the bottom flat, bloodstains were seen on the floor tiles and on the inside area of the front door. There were also bloodstains in front of the bedroom door, the foot of the bed and other areas too. Police immediately arrested the husband and took him in for questioning.

Under interrogation, the man told police that they were living separately in the house for two years now because they had “personal issues”. However, on April 22, 2022, at around 18:00hrs, he said that he was in the yard, in proximity to the victim’s bedroom, when he overheard a conversation she was having with a male on her cellular phone. The details of the conversation, he said, caused him to become enraged. He decided to confront the woman which he told police resulted in an intense argument between them.

He said he started to beat and choke the woman until she passed out. The man said that he grabbed the bed sheet from her bed and wrapped her body in it and left her there until it was dark. Shortly after, he went about digging a shallow grave and dumping the body. Following the shocking confession, the accused led police ranks to the area where he buried the woman’s body.

Shanice Walks

The week prior, Shanice Walks, 19, a mother of one and a teacher, was discovered with a knife in her neck at her boyfriend’s home located at Craig on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

On the day she was killed, Walks had travelled from Linden to Georgetown to transact some business but she never made it back home. It is unclear how Walks ended up at her boyfriend’s house that day.

According to police, the boyfriend claimed that he had accidently stabbed Walks during an argument they had at his home. He alleged that Walks had attacked him with a knife and while trying to take away the weapon, he ended up stabbing her. The boyfriend told police that after he realised what had happened, he became scared, locked the house and left. He later contacted his brother and told him what transpired. Police said the brother and an aunt took the young man to the Grove Police Station where he reportedly confessed to the crime.

Police later visited his house and had to force their way in to locate Walk’s remains. She was found lying on her back beside a bed with a knife stuck in her neck.

Walk’s mother, however, does not believe that her daughter’s death was an accident.

On April 20, last, 21-year-old Joel Spooner of Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) made his first court appearance for the murder of Walks.

He appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictment, which stated that between April 12 and 13, 2022 at Craig, EBD, he murdered Walks. The murder accused is due for another court appearance next month.

Savitrie Raj

Around the same time Walks was stabbed to death, 57-year-old Savitrie Raj of Lot 563 Foulis Village, East Cost Demerara (ECD) suffered a similar fate, allegedly at the hands of her husband.

On April 12, 2022, the last words of Raj while she was being stabbed to death, reportedly by her husband, were: “Ow meh god.”

Her bloodied remains were found by her children lying on her blood soaked bed around 01:00hrs.

According to police, an ambulance was summoned and one attached to the Melanie Fire Station responded to the scene immediately, but when it arrived the Emergency Medical Technician onboard pronounced the woman dead.

Checks were made for her husband, 57-year-old Vijaimal Raj, a fisherman, but he was not found.

The woman was a mother of three and had been married to Vijaimal, known as “Zorro”, for 33 years.

Police have since issued a wanted bulletin for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on telephone numbers, 229-2700, 229-2219, 229-2557, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or make report to the nearest police station.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence do not hesitate to call 914, a toll free emergency hotline number, and make a report.