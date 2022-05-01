Sterling Products Limited rewards longstanding employees

Kaieteur News – Sterling Products Limited on Friday, April 29, presented 26 long-serving employees with tokens of appreciation during a simple ceremony in the company’s boardroom. The employees recognised were those who provided between 10 to 35 years of service.

In brief opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling Products Limited, Mr. Ramsay Ali congratulated the honourees and thanked them for their dedication towards the growth of the company. “When one looks at companies, successful companies, there is some kind of similarity in terms of the employment history. Successful companies, most of them in Guyana, 60 or 70 percent of their staff are there 10 years or more,” Ali said according to a release issued to the media.

Additionally, it was conveyed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Andrew Pollard, that the company’s staff retention level should be seen as an achievement. “It is always difficult to keep something good and I can say that we’re very happy to have achieved this and to manage to have all of you within the Sterling family.”

The 26 employees who were honoured included Totatram Bishun, Shawn Broomes, Jamel Fisher, Anand Persaud, Abiola Persaud, Sewmangal Ramlakhan, Ann Ramotar and Totaram Ramsingh who all served 10 years. Mohamed Azweem Khan, Mohamed Wazim Khan, Lauren Inniss, Chetram Persaud, Royston Persaud, Raymond Persaud, Mohamed Jamal Rahaman, Bhyro Persaud-Sharma, Kurt Springer and Dwayne Yan were also among the lot who provided 15 years of service. Devanand Lalgie and Suresh Mangru were rewarded for 20 years of service. Meanwhile, Kameenie Baksh, Kemrajie Persaud, Teemal Persaud and Madan Singh were recognised for 25 years of service, in addition to Trevor James who provided 30 years of service and Karam Chan Persaud who provided 35 years of service.