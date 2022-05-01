Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Minister Ramson announces $30M allocation for Region 5 community grounds

May 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, MP, recently announced that the De Hoop, Belladrum, and Fairfield community grounds will receive $10M for a total allocation of $30M for Region Five.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jnr. during a recent outreach

During each of the community engagements with residents, the Minister, accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Region Five, Faizal Jaffarally MP; Region Five Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal; Region Five Vice-Chairman, Reon Peters, and the Regional Executive Officer, Genevieve Blackman, discussed and decided on the important projects to be executed with the allocation.
Minister Ramson also explained to everyone the procurement process along with his expectation that work will commence within two months.

 

