Mexico destroys Guyana in opener

Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship…

It was not a good start for the young Guyanese Women’s team that opened their campaign in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship on Saturday at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in the Dominican Republic.

The Mexican powerhouses won 15 – 0 against Guyana after scoring six times in the first half and nine times in the second half.

Mexico was led by a helmet trick from Valerie Vargas Arceo who drew first blood for her side as early as the second minute and followed that up with a fifth-minute goal. She then added goals in the 49th and 54th minutes to complete her dominant performance.

Arceo was supported by Layla Sirdah Ismail who registered a first half hat-trick. Her goals were recorded in the 27th, 33rd and 44th minutes.

Taking the tally to an even ten between three players was Tatiana Flores Dorrell who also crafted a hat-trick off the Guyanese. Her second half hat-trick featured goals in the 47th, 56th and 60th minutes.

Maribel Flores Hernández took advantage of the poor Guyanese defense and stuck in a late brace. Her goals came in the 82nd minute and the first minute of injuries and stoppages time, moments before the regulation time whistle.

A goal each from Jade López (34th), Katherin Guijarro Sillasand (59th) an own goal from Alyssa Blake (73rd) accounted for the monumental score.