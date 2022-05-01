Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Magnum Independence Cup has Labour Day matches

May 01, 2022 Sports

The National Park Tarmac on Thomas Lands will be a hive of activity this evening when the fourth group stage round in the Magnum Independence Cup resumes with seven matchups.

In the opening match, Festival City will engage Belfield at 19:00hrs, while Stabroek Ballers lock horns with Ansa McAl from 19:30hrs, and Future Stars tackle Agricola at 20:00hrs.

In the fourth engagement, Leopold Street battles Showstoppers from 20:30hrs, while Bent Street takes aim at Vene Stars at 21:00hrs, and Tiger Bay opposes North East La Penitence from 21:30hrs. In the final encounter, Sparta Boss opposes Avocado Ballers at 22:00hrs.

Tournament coordinator Edison Jefford during brief remarks thanked the teams, sponsors, and spectators for their continued contribution towards making the tournament a reality, adding that the overall experience of the event will improve, as the event enters the knockout phase.

He added that the competition has been incident-free to date, which illustrates the maturity and overall discipline of the teams and their fans, adding that the organizing committee will continue to implore all participants to conduct the game in a respectable and sportsmanlike manner.

The winner of the event will pocket $700,000, and the championship trophy, with the runner-up walking away with $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.

Match Day 5 – Group Stage
Agricola vs Vene Stars
Melanie vs Mocha
BV vs Albouystown
Alexander Village vs East Front Road
Back Circle vs Sophia
Gold is Money vs Road Warriors
Bent St vs Future Stars

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Mexico destroys Guyana in opener

Mexico destroys Guyana in opener

May 01, 2022

Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship… It was not a good start for the young Guyanese Women’s team that opened their campaign in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship on Saturday at...
Read More
Magnum Independence Cup has Labour Day matches

Magnum Independence Cup has Labour Day matches

May 01, 2022

GCS to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

GCS to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on...

May 01, 2022

Harpy Eagles play first practice match from Monday

Harpy Eagles play first practice match from

May 01, 2022

FK Sports supports Arrowhead League

FK Sports supports Arrowhead League

May 01, 2022

Celebrations for First Major WBC Championship won on Guyanese soil

Celebrations for First Major WBC Championship won...

May 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo is making excuses

    Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, with every commentary, is revealing why he is unsuited... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]