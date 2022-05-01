Magnum Independence Cup has Labour Day matches

The National Park Tarmac on Thomas Lands will be a hive of activity this evening when the fourth group stage round in the Magnum Independence Cup resumes with seven matchups.

In the opening match, Festival City will engage Belfield at 19:00hrs, while Stabroek Ballers lock horns with Ansa McAl from 19:30hrs, and Future Stars tackle Agricola at 20:00hrs.

In the fourth engagement, Leopold Street battles Showstoppers from 20:30hrs, while Bent Street takes aim at Vene Stars at 21:00hrs, and Tiger Bay opposes North East La Penitence from 21:30hrs. In the final encounter, Sparta Boss opposes Avocado Ballers at 22:00hrs.

Tournament coordinator Edison Jefford during brief remarks thanked the teams, sponsors, and spectators for their continued contribution towards making the tournament a reality, adding that the overall experience of the event will improve, as the event enters the knockout phase.

He added that the competition has been incident-free to date, which illustrates the maturity and overall discipline of the teams and their fans, adding that the organizing committee will continue to implore all participants to conduct the game in a respectable and sportsmanlike manner.

The winner of the event will pocket $700,000, and the championship trophy, with the runner-up walking away with $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.

Match Day 5 – Group Stage

Agricola vs Vene Stars

Melanie vs Mocha

BV vs Albouystown

Alexander Village vs East Front Road

Back Circle vs Sophia

Gold is Money vs Road Warriors

Bent St vs Future Stars