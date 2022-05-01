Hundreds of ECD households to get GTT Fibre + Voice this month

Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 01, 2022 News
– as GTT expands its Fibre + Voice Service
Kaieteur News – Hundreds of households on the East Coast Demerara corridor will now have access to high-speed internet and an improved calling experience with the rollout of GTT Fibre + Voice in the Enterprise Area on April 30, 2022.
GTT in a release noted that it will be expanding its service to benefit these residents, delivering on its promise to reliably connect its customers and innovate for all in Guyana.
Eshwar Thakurdin, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Home and Fixed Solutions at GTT said, “this expansion keeps customers at the heart of the company’s operations, allowing them the freedom to enjoy every-day internet-led activities like working from home, online school and recreation.”
With the introduction of the service in the area, customers can access Fibre + Voice as a complete internet and voice line solution, while existing landline customers can transition to Fibre + Voice and keep their current landline number. This programme will see customers paying less for calls, enjoy high-speed internet and get access to free Call Waiting, Caller’s ID and 3-way calling, all on the 100 percent Fibre optic network.
“We are elated to bring our Fibre + Voice service to the Enterprise residents and look forward to providing the best in-home Wi-Fi and calling experience Guyana has to offer,” Thakurdin noted. He added, “This is just the tip of the iceberg; we will provide access to about 20,000 more homes before the year ends.”
GTT continues to expand its Fibre services across the country, adding several new areas to allow more Guyanese households access to high-speed internet. In just the last six months, GTT revealed that it rolled out GTT Fibre to thousands of customers in Mahaica, Linden, New Amsterdam, Non Pariel and Vreed-en-Hoop.
This service rollout is one of the steps GTT said it is taking to ensure it brings positive life experiences to the home and business of every customer.
To sign up, upgrade to or check for current service areas for GTT Fibre + Voice, visit https://www.gtt.co.gy/fibre-voice . Additionally, the company promises that sign-ups get 1500-5000 free minutes, plus free installation.
