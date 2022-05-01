Harpy Eagles play first practice match from Monday

Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 01, 2022 Sports
– CWI Regional 1st Class season resumes May 18 in T&T
After several training sessions, the Guyana Harpy Eagles will intensify preparations with two practice games before the squad’s departure being announced for their remaining three matches in the 2022 CWI Regional Four-Day First Class cricket tournament inTrinidad and Tobago.
The first practice game is scheduled for the Everest Ground on Monday with the second one set to commence on May 9.
The sides for the practices matches will be led by National Captain Leon Johnson and his Vice-Captain Essequibian Keemo Paul.
Guyana’s winning streak of five consecutive titles was broken in the 2020 season by Barbados who held an unassailable lead when the truncated season was halted due to Covid-19 pandemic with two rounds remaining in March of the same year.
Guyana began this season, where all the games were played in Trinidad, by beating the Windward Islands Volcanoes by one wicket before the next game which ended on February 17 with an innings and 57-run defeat to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
Guyana opposes defending Champions Barbados from May 18, before coming up against Jamaica on May 25 while they face-off with Trinidad and Tobago from June 1 at the Queen’s Park Oval. (Sean Devers)
