Guyana does not have to take IMF’s advice on oil company

…Jagdeo says institution deals with debt repayment not development

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has made it clear that while Guyana welcomes and appreciates the technical advice provided by international partners in the oil and gas sector, Guyana is not bound by the subscriptions of these foreign entities. The VP, during a press conference at the Office of the President (OP) on Friday, spoke directly to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) advice against the country setting up an oil company, stating that the organisation’s advice is not always in the interest of what’s best for people.

Guyana’s government is currently contemplating whether to set up a national oil company to manage its remaining off and onshore oil blocks or whether it should get a strategic partner to handle the country’s related oil and gas business. A decision on this matter will be made come September, the Vice President said.

The IMF has told Guyana that it does not need to set up its own oil company since it does not believe that move will significantly add more value to its resource gains. Given the substantial regulatory powers the government already has within the upstream (exploration, drilling, and extraction) aspect of oil development, the IMF said that there was no evidence of increased value. The Fund advised, therefore, that instead of a national oil company, Guyana should seek higher stakes from that of the current “lopsided” Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement.

Jagdeo noted, however, that there has been a lot of talk about the national oil company and the IMF’s advice. He said that the government has received the IMF’s information, but will only make decisions fit for the Guyanese people. He told the media that, while the government listens to the advice of its partners, “the only decisions we will make here in Guyana will be made on the basis of what’s good for our people. Often, the IMF does not look out for our people. And I make this clear,” Jagdeo posited.

He continued that the IMF has a different mandate. When this specialised United Nations (UN) agency was created, Jagdeo said, it was designed as an institution to deal with balance of payment problems around the world. “They are not a development institution. They do not even have expertise in oil and gas,” the VP shared. He added that the institution is a macro type of organisation.

“So, when we decide what we have to do in the future, we made it clear that no foreign company would enjoy the allocation of blocks onshore or offshore in a manner where it was done before.” Now that the country is sure of its oil potential, the VP said that Guyana has to go through an open process to ensure how the future blocks are allocated.

The debate has been, therefore, whether the country auctions with seismic, which means that Guyana must now invest in relevant studies to assess what the blocks entail. That process could take more time and upfront expenditure incurred by the government.

Guyana can also opt to auction its blocks as is, but that route would mean less lucrative offers for the resource locations, but no upfront charges to the government. The other option, Jagdeo pointed out, was whether Guyana could take its remaining offshore and on shore blocks, put it in the national oil company and get a strategic operator to do the work. This option is being viewed because it may be hard for Guyana to raise money giving a global aim to net zero emission and the current posture of the developed world in this direction.

Now, Guyana has to strike a balance between the mentioned factors while trying to enhance its share of benefits through revision of its current PSA. “So, that model and what share we get, that is in the Stabroek Block agreement; the PSA for Stabroek Block will change significantly. So, in the new PSA, without even having a government investment in any of the ventures, more of the benefits will come to us because the PSA will be different,” Jagdeo said.

He highlighted that the questions Guyana must answer is whether it can increase benefits from the new model PSA and ownership, and what will be the constraint if funds have to be invested in that manner. Those are variables to be navigated, the VP said, since the underlying goal is to decide what is good for the country. “Not for someone telling us what is good for us. We can listen to advice but people who don’t look out for us can often make a bland statement.”