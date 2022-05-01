Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

GCS to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

May 01, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Committee of Services will be hosting its annual 5K independence Health & Fitness Run and Walk on Sunday, May 15, in recognition of Guyana’s 56th Independence Anniversary.

GCOS committee members Joseph Ramkumar (left) and Leslie Black (right) flank Godfrey Mbihia for a photo-op after the conclusion of a the previous GCOS 5K Road Race

The Event is scheduled to commence at 16:00 hrs in the National Park then go onto Thomas Road, proceed to Vlissengen Road, head into Clive Lloyd Drive, then Camp Street and back to Thomas Road, Thomas Lands for the finish.

On board partners for the event includes E-Networks, Office of the President, Busta Company, NBS, Department of Sports, Payless Variety Store, Star Party Rentals, Guybisco, Mohamed Enterprise, Assuria Insurance and Game Express.

The categories of are Open Athlete, Masters, juniors and children. The children’s path mapped is only one lap in the National Park. President of Guyana, Honourable Dr. Irfaan Ali is expected to start the proceedings.

For more information, contact Leslie Black on #650-5868 or Lorraine Adams on #668-7897. (Sean Devers)

 

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo is making excuses

    Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, with every commentary, is revealing why he is unsuited... more

