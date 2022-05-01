From poultry farmer to hotel owner: Andrew Gittens share his success story

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – From a very tender age, Andrew Gittens, a Lindener by birth, was exposed to management skills, an asset he had no idea he would need decades later.

Growing up among four other siblings, with supportive parents and extended family members, Andrew, the third child for his parents, said that he is especially grateful for his humble beginnings. This is owing to the fact that because of the support system they had, he and his siblings were able to achieve most of their goals. He is of the firm belief that the skills he garnered as a young man, have contributed to him being a good manager and leader today.

Gittens is the owner of a new small business, only a few months old that sits at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. Being attentive to his environment and the direction in which the country and economy is moving, the businessman said he named his hotel ‘Shades of Gray’.

But before the birthing of his establishment, Gittens was a poultry farmer and a quite successful one at that. He told this publication that after he finished high school, he was determined not to stay at home and even considered teaching.

However, he admitted that he was not passionate about teaching and so decided to invest in 25 chickens. After a successful batch, the young man decided to double his investment and went after 50 birds, followed by a batch of 100 then 200. When he was about to double his investment again, he received a call, informing him that he was accepted into the University of Guyana (UG) to pursue his dream of becoming an engineer.

Excited to finally take his career up a notch, he left his Linden home and business and focused on his studies. A family member had taken over his poultry business but was not as successful as Gittens and eventually the business came to a halt.

“I like designing stuff and bringing things to life. I knew I wanted to become an engineer because just after school I was always helping out the neighbours to build cabinets and I always found myself doing things with my hands whether it be mechanical, electrical or joinery. I had a lot of skills after I left school so I was able to apply myself anywhere,” Gittens related with pride.

Even throughout his five years of study at UG, the businessman said he found himself doing jobs to keep himself occupied. He grew up helping the family in their small grocery shop in Linden. After graduating from university in 2007, he was able to land a job with his newly acquired Engineering degree.

He had also received a land in Linden but someone had opted to build on his property which resulted in him acquiring an alternative spot in Herstelling where the fruits of his engineering degree blossomed.

First steps to building

After recognising his plot of land was strategically located at a corner lot, the engineer said he began thinking of how he could capitalise on that. He was advised to invest in an apartment building and was determined to put his skills to work.

He decided to build a hotel, starting off with just over a dozen rooms in the three-storey building.

After designing the project, however, Gittens said he was faced with a few challenges. Firstly, he approached the bank for a loan to start constructing his dream project, but was turned down. Determined to fulfill his dream, the engineer said he saved his earnings and started the project a few months later.

“It started with me laying the foundation, putting up the beams and then eventually I moved up to getting everything else I needed,” he recalled. After proving himself and his dedication to the project to another lending institution, he was able to secure a loan to progress further on the building.

Once the finances were flowing, the engineer was faced with yet another issue. “I wanted everything to be perfect, so because I was working and couldn’t be on the ground to ensure the guys were doing everything the way I wanted them to, a lot of times we ended up redoing some of the work and so it took extra time and materials and so on,” he said.

The construction of Shades of Gray took about six years. Even though it is fully opened to the public now, Gittens said there is still much more he would like to do.

Facilities available

Shades of Gray is the ideal hide out spot for friends or family members looking to get together for a truly memorable time. That is not to say that couples aren’t invited! In fact, the hotel caters to the needs of every customer.

Gittens said his rooms start from around $12,000 and customers can choose from a standard, queen or king size room. In addition, there is also a special room for groups that includes a kitchenette and extra beds. All customers are treated to free breakfast and access to the balcony pool.

“It’s one of the coolest features and I don’t think there is any indoor pool anywhere else in the country. It’s a major attraction too, because our customers seem to love having access to a pool just a few steps from their rooms,” the businessman noted.

Guests can also request decorated rooms for birthdays and other celebrations at an additional cost.

The hotel also has a club and bar for added entertainment but the hotel owner is seeking to add more facilities as his business continues to grow.

Advice for young entrepreneurs

In any business venture, one common factor would always be present – challenges, but like this element, a critical ingredient to success is remaining focused.

Gittens said it is key for a young person or anyone seeking to get into business to first of all do their homework. “Do your research, educate yourself and know what you are getting into and what to expect. This would help you to prepare for the pros and cons,” he said while adding, “you must keep focused and put in the work. It’s a lot of work, focused work so you must have a good mindset, you have to believe in yourself because there will be a lot of distractions that can throw you off your vision.”

Support and balance

Andrew Gittens, a humble professional today enjoys unwinding after a long day’s work at his hotel. He said after years of working, he developed his management skills so there is a smooth momentum for him.

“I would have to stop by the hotel after work to check in and make sure that if any issues pop up, I deal with them, but it’s just faith that is needed for that first bold step. As long as it gets going, you can look back at the progress you have made and smile.”

With two beautiful daughters of his own today, Gittens still enjoys spending time with his extended family. He said he feels fortunate to have always had his family by his side to support him through every new endeavour.