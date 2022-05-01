Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fire destroys Good Hope house – arson suspected

May 01, 2022 News

The Good Hope house on fire

Kaieteur News – A fire that destroyed a two-storey wooden and concrete house, located at Lot 13, Phase One, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Friday is suspected to be an act of arson.
The fire reportedly erupted just after 21:00hrs. Home at the time was the owner of the house, 59-year-old Asif Shaffie.

The aftermath of fire

Fire fighters were reportedly alerted to the fire around 21:28hrs and fire trucks were dispatched from the Campbellville Fire Station in Georgetown and the Melanie Fire Station located on the East Coast of Demerara.
They responded quickly but could not save the building from being almost completely destroyed. Investigations conducted, later revealed that the fire was maliciously set. Who set the fire remains a mystery for now.
As investigations continue, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has since requested that citizens secure themselves against arson attacks and even gave some guidelines that can be followed.
Some of the guidelines that citizens were advised to follow are to keep garbage, litter, leaves, firewood, overgrown brush and shrubbery, and other combustibles away from buildings. It is also advisable to lock all doors and windows in garages, cars and unoccupied buildings.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Mexico destroys Guyana in opener

Mexico destroys Guyana in opener

May 01, 2022

Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship… It was not a good start for the young Guyanese Women’s team that opened their campaign in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship on Saturday at...
Read More
Magnum Independence Cup has Labour Day matches

Magnum Independence Cup has Labour Day matches

May 01, 2022

GCS to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

GCS to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on...

May 01, 2022

Harpy Eagles play first practice match from Monday

Harpy Eagles play first practice match from

May 01, 2022

FK Sports supports Arrowhead League

FK Sports supports Arrowhead League

May 01, 2022

Celebrations for First Major WBC Championship won on Guyanese soil

Celebrations for First Major WBC Championship won...

May 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo is making excuses

    Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, with every commentary, is revealing why he is unsuited... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]