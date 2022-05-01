Fire destroys Good Hope house – arson suspected

Kaieteur News – A fire that destroyed a two-storey wooden and concrete house, located at Lot 13, Phase One, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Friday is suspected to be an act of arson.

The fire reportedly erupted just after 21:00hrs. Home at the time was the owner of the house, 59-year-old Asif Shaffie.

Fire fighters were reportedly alerted to the fire around 21:28hrs and fire trucks were dispatched from the Campbellville Fire Station in Georgetown and the Melanie Fire Station located on the East Coast of Demerara.

They responded quickly but could not save the building from being almost completely destroyed. Investigations conducted, later revealed that the fire was maliciously set. Who set the fire remains a mystery for now.

As investigations continue, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has since requested that citizens secure themselves against arson attacks and even gave some guidelines that can be followed.

Some of the guidelines that citizens were advised to follow are to keep garbage, litter, leaves, firewood, overgrown brush and shrubbery, and other combustibles away from buildings. It is also advisable to lock all doors and windows in garages, cars and unoccupied buildings.