Enjoy de freeness today!

Kaieteur News – Today is May Day! Dem boys does call it Merriment Day!
Dem workers does go and March and den some ah dem does go and indulge in de free food and drinks at dem union halls. Dem boys nah give dem workers wrong fuh sponge pun dem unions today.
Fuh years dem unions been collecting dues from dem workers. And dem does hardly do anything much fuh dem. Some ah dem unions gat hundreds of millions in assets. Dem sitting pun a fortune. Others poor like a church mouse and some ah dem leaders wrinkling pun de wuk but dem nah retiring. Dem sink anchor in de leadership.
Suh dem boys nah give dem workers wrang when dem go and tek part in de freeness at dem union hall. Today gan be nuff fun because is two years dem workers miss out pun de freeness.
Deh had a time in Guyana when workers use to get force fuh march on May Day. Dem use to get threaten dat dem could lose dem wuk if dem nah march. But stricter de guvament, wiser de population. Dem workers use to march, go and collect dem bax ah cook-up and den bail out.
Instead of waiting fuh hear dem lang boring speeches, de workers use to get away and leff dem union leaders and politicians to dem own devices.
Is suh all dis bacchanal start. Today is fete like fever and more fun dan fervor.
Talk half. Less half.

