Correction/Apology

Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – In our Saturday’s Edition, an article with the headline Contractor bids $54M below engineer’s estimate to rebuild burnt wing of Diamond Secondary School was published which states that Truck Smart, a contractor, had entered a bid of $21,422,201 to construct phase one of the project.
However, the contractor has since reached out to this newspaper to clarify that his bid was in fact $71,422,201.
For the unfortunate error, we apologise to the contractor and anyone else who might have been affected.
