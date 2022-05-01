Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$28M estimated to reconstruct Haslington Nursery School

May 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development through the Regional Democratic Council of Region Four is planning to rebuild the Haslington Nursery School at an estimated cost of $28 million.
This information was revealed during last week’s opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. Kaieteur News understands that this project will form part of the $6.6 billion which has been dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities. The money is to also facilitate the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, and the reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, which were both destroyed by fire last year.
Further, the money will go towards the construction of nursery schools at Hydronie, Haslington and Vryheid Lust and primary schools at Bamia, Amelia’s Ward, Kaikan, Karabairu, Zeelugt and Oronoque. Also the Kato and the Linden Technical Institute dormitories will be completed in addition to a number of schools and educational facilities that will be rehabilitated and maintained in 2022.
Meanwhile, bids were also opened for the construction of a female dormitory in Aishalton, Region Nine and an education office in Oronoque, Region One.

Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of Education office at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation/extension of Aishalton female dormitory building, Deep South Region Nine.

 

 

 

Re-construction of Haslington Nursery School

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Energy Agency
Procurement of EPC contracts for 1.5MW Kumu and 0.7MW Moco Moco Hydropower plants in two lots.

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of one electric vehicle for the GEA

 

 

 

Provision of security services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies at the Dora Secondary School

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for Kuru Kuru Primary School.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of security services for school in Georgetown.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of security services for 20 locations Lot 1 to 5.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of janitorial supplies for the nursing schools

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of radiology supplies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of dental supplies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of one 4×4 vehicle for the Ministry

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of aluminum boats and engines

 

 

 

Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of UPS batteries and software

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Mexico destroys Guyana in opener

Mexico destroys Guyana in opener

May 01, 2022

Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship… It was not a good start for the young Guyanese Women’s team that opened their campaign in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship on Saturday at...
Read More
Magnum Independence Cup has Labour Day matches

Magnum Independence Cup has Labour Day matches

May 01, 2022

GCS to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on May 15

GCS to host 5k Independence Run & Walk on...

May 01, 2022

Harpy Eagles play first practice match from Monday

Harpy Eagles play first practice match from

May 01, 2022

FK Sports supports Arrowhead League

FK Sports supports Arrowhead League

May 01, 2022

Celebrations for First Major WBC Championship won on Guyanese soil

Celebrations for First Major WBC Championship won...

May 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo is making excuses

    Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, with every commentary, is revealing why he is unsuited... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]