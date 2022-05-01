$28M estimated to reconstruct Haslington Nursery School

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development through the Regional Democratic Council of Region Four is planning to rebuild the Haslington Nursery School at an estimated cost of $28 million.

This information was revealed during last week’s opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. Kaieteur News understands that this project will form part of the $6.6 billion which has been dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities. The money is to also facilitate the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, and the reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, which were both destroyed by fire last year.

Further, the money will go towards the construction of nursery schools at Hydronie, Haslington and Vryheid Lust and primary schools at Bamia, Amelia’s Ward, Kaikan, Karabairu, Zeelugt and Oronoque. Also the Kato and the Linden Technical Institute dormitories will be completed in addition to a number of schools and educational facilities that will be rehabilitated and maintained in 2022.

Meanwhile, bids were also opened for the construction of a female dormitory in Aishalton, Region Nine and an education office in Oronoque, Region One.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of Education office at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma

Rehabilitation/extension of Aishalton female dormitory building, Deep South Region Nine.

Re-construction of Haslington Nursery School

Guyana Energy Agency

Procurement of EPC contracts for 1.5MW Kumu and 0.7MW Moco Moco Hydropower plants in two lots.

Supply and delivery of one electric vehicle for the GEA

Provision of security services

Ministry of Education

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies at the Dora Secondary School

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for Kuru Kuru Primary School.

Procurement of security services for school in Georgetown.

Procurement of security services for 20 locations Lot 1 to 5.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of janitorial supplies for the nursing schools

Supply and delivery of radiology supplies

Supply and delivery of dental supplies

Supply and delivery of one 4×4 vehicle for the Ministry

Supply and delivery of aluminum boats and engines

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of UPS batteries and software