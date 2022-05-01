$28M estimated to reconstruct Haslington Nursery School

Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development through the Regional Democratic Council of Region Four is planning to rebuild the Haslington Nursery School at an estimated cost of $28 million.
This information was revealed during last week’s opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. Kaieteur News understands that this project will form part of the $6.6 billion which has been dedicated towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities. The money is to also facilitate the commencement of the construction of the Prospect Secondary School, and the reconstruction of North Ruimveldt and North West Secondary Schools, which were both destroyed by fire last year.
Further, the money will go towards the construction of nursery schools at Hydronie, Haslington and Vryheid Lust and primary schools at Bamia, Amelia’s Ward, Kaikan, Karabairu, Zeelugt and Oronoque. Also the Kato and the Linden Technical Institute dormitories will be completed in addition to a number of schools and educational facilities that will be rehabilitated and maintained in 2022.
Meanwhile, bids were also opened for the construction of a female dormitory in Aishalton, Region Nine and an education office in Oronoque, Region One.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Construction of Education office at Oronoque, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma
Rehabilitation/extension of Aishalton female dormitory building, Deep South Region Nine.
Re-construction of Haslington Nursery School
Guyana Energy Agency
Procurement of EPC contracts for 1.5MW Kumu and 0.7MW Moco Moco Hydropower plants in two lots.
Supply and delivery of one electric vehicle for the GEA
Provision of security services
Ministry of Education
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies at the Dora Secondary School
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for Kuru Kuru Primary School.
Procurement of security services for school in Georgetown.
Procurement of security services for 20 locations Lot 1 to 5.
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of janitorial supplies for the nursing schools
Supply and delivery of radiology supplies
Supply and delivery of dental supplies
Supply and delivery of one 4×4 vehicle for the Ministry
Supply and delivery of aluminum boats and engines
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of UPS batteries and software
May 01, 2022Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship… It was not a good start for the young Guyanese Women’s team that opened their campaign in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship on Saturday at...
May 01, 2022
May 01, 2022
May 01, 2022
May 01, 2022
May 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am responding to a statement about me in KN yesterday by GRA boss, Godfrey Statia. I am rejecting... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, with every commentary, is revealing why he is unsuited... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]