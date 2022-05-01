1 patient now in COVID-19 ICU, 8 new cases

Latest update May 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
May 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.
The ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24hours, it has recorded eight new infections across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,473. The new infections were detected in Region Six which recorded four cases while Regions Three and Four recorded two each.
A breakdown of the new cases shows that seven are males and one is a female.
The dashboard data also shows that eight persons are in institutional quarantined while 101 are in home isolation.
To date, a total of 62,143 persons have recovered.
May 01, 2022Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship… It was not a good start for the young Guyanese Women’s team that opened their campaign in the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship on Saturday at...
May 01, 2022
May 01, 2022
May 01, 2022
May 01, 2022
May 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – I am responding to a statement about me in KN yesterday by GRA boss, Godfrey Statia. I am rejecting... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Second Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, with every commentary, is revealing why he is unsuited... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]