1 patient now in COVID-19 ICU, 8 new cases

May 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.
The ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24hours, it has recorded eight new infections across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,473. The new infections were detected in Region Six which recorded four cases while Regions Three and Four recorded two each.
A breakdown of the new cases shows that seven are males and one is a female.
The dashboard data also shows that eight persons are in institutional quarantined while 101 are in home isolation.
To date, a total of 62,143 persons have recovered.

