Zeeburg, Ghiswan 84, Hubbard 70, Ranee 64 highlight first round

Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50 Overs cricket

The West Demerara Cricket Association Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50-over competition commenced last weekend with two matches.

At Zeeburg, the home team beat Leonora Sports Club by 169 runs. Zeeburg batted first and managed 237-6 in a match which was reduced to 19 overs.

Malcom Hubbard top scored with 70, which included one four and nine sixes, while Ronaldo Renee made 64 with two fours and five sixes. Jamal Gomes contributed 26 and Mahadan Dhanpaul 23. Bowling for Leonora Sports Club, Premindra Arjune had 3 for 21.

In reply, the visitors were bowled out for 68. Jetendra Kishore and Chris Mangal scored 13 each while Hubbard returned with the ball to capture 4 for 5 and Renee 2 for 22.

At West Meten- Meer-Zorg, the host beat Shamrock by 71 runs. Batting first, in a reduced 30 overs game, Meten- Meer-Zorg A scored 192 all out in 29.4 overs. Jetendra Ghasiwan made 84 with six sixes and five fours, while Adrian Johnson struck 54 which contained two fours and two sixes and Dinesh George contributed 20.

Bowling For Shamrock, Keon Alexander claimed 4 for 28, Tameswar Dass had 2 For 12 and Kapel Charandeen 2 For 28.

Shamrock, in reply, could only reach 121 all out with Tavindra Mangra scoring 37 including five fours and one six, while Netram Dass made 19 and Keon Alexander 17. Levroy Miggings and Mahendra Nankishore each took 2 for 8 and Akeem Hyman 2 for 20.

The competition continues this weekend.