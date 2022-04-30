Uptop dawg, yuh done know!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Y’all does look at Tik Tok? It does tik off some people, especially de Vee Pee.

De man went to West Coast Berbice and ask dem people if dem does look at ‘Tik Tok Glenn’. Is like de man gat Glenn pon de mind.

He look like when he at work, all he does think bout is ‘Tik Tok Glenn’. When he at home watching TV, is ‘Tik Tok Glenn’ he thinking bout. When he dreaming, is ‘Tik Tok Glenn’ he dreaming bout. De man gan get nightmares thinking bout ‘Tik Tok Glenn’.

Dem boys gan give he more things to think bout. Because dem boys wan know how come he talking bout easing flooding. De more de guvament talk bout flooding, de more de rain does fall, and de more flood yuh does get.

Is like de GPL, de more dem talk bout generators, is de more blackout we getting. Suh dem boys know dat when yuh hear bout easing flooding, yuh shud walk with yuh umbrella and long boots.

Lang ago, when yuh gat drought and yuh want rain fuh fall, all yuh gat fuh do is organise wan international cricket match at Bourda. De rain bound to fall, whether is dry season or de rainy season. International cricket use to attract rain.

Now is when dem politicians start to talk bout flooding, is den yuh gan get more rain. And dem farmers gan hold dem head and bawl. But de contractors with dem pumps gan be smiling all de way to de bank. Yuh see one man’s poison is another man’s food.

Talk half and leff de rest to Tik Tok.