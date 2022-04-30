Tests confirms presence of cyanide in substance found in car

Latest update April 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2022 News
Friends found dead at hotel parking lot…
Kaieteur News – As a probe continues into the recent deaths of two friends whose bodies were found in a vehicle at the Marriott Hotel parking lot, preliminary analysis conducted overseas has confirmed the presence of cyanide in the whitish hard substance that was found near their bodies.
At least this is according to information released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.
The ministry stated, “Preliminary analysis of the whitish hard substance found in the back seat of the vehicle where 25-year-old Paishnarine ‘Ritchie’ Hansraj and 34-year-old Justin Teixeira were found dead in a hotel parking lot has confirmed the presence of cyanide.”
With that being confirmed, police are now awaiting test results from the men’s stomach contents to find out if indeed it was the consummation of the substance (cyanide) that led to their demise.
So far, the evidence obtained by police suggests that the friends might have committed suicide.
