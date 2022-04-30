Latest update April 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tests confirms presence of cyanide in substance found in car

Apr 30, 2022 News

Friends found dead at hotel parking lot…

Kaieteur News – As a probe continues into the recent deaths of two friends whose bodies were found in a vehicle at the Marriott Hotel parking lot, preliminary analysis conducted overseas has confirmed the presence of cyanide in the whitish hard substance that was found near their bodies.

The two friends who were found dead, Justin Teixeira (left) and Paishnarine ‘Ritchie’ Hansraj

At least this is according to information released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.
The ministry stated, “Preliminary analysis of the whitish hard substance found in the back seat of the vehicle where 25-year-old Paishnarine ‘Ritchie’ Hansraj and 34-year-old Justin Teixeira were found dead in a hotel parking lot has confirmed the presence of cyanide.”

With that being confirmed, police are now awaiting test results from the men’s stomach contents to find out if indeed it was the consummation of the substance (cyanide) that led to their demise.

So far, the evidence obtained by police suggests that the friends might have committed suicide.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

First practice match for Harpy Eagles set for Monday

First practice match for Harpy Eagles set for Monday

Apr 30, 2022

CWI Regional 1ST Class season to resume on May 18 in T&T After several training sessions, the Guyana Harpy Eagles will intensify preparations with two practice games before the squad to depart...
Read More
Systems in place for 13th annual Phillip Arokium memorial Cycle road race

Systems in place for 13th annual Phillip Arokium...

Apr 30, 2022

Zeeburg, Ghiswan 84, Hubbard 70, Ranee 64 highlight first round

Zeeburg, Ghiswan 84, Hubbard 70, Ranee 64...

Apr 30, 2022

Magnum Independence Cup continues tonight

Magnum Independence Cup continues tonight

Apr 30, 2022

Quarterfinalists to play on Tuesday

Quarterfinalists to play on Tuesday

Apr 30, 2022

GFF announces ‘Return to Play’ for all Regional Associations

GFF announces ‘Return to Play’ for all...

Apr 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]