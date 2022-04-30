Systems in place for 13th annual Phillip Arokium memorial Cycle road race

Top local cyclists will battle tomorrow May 1

The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice is getting back to its once busy self with the staging of cycling activities with the lifting of Covid 19 restrictions in Guyana.

Having already staged a few cycling event for the year so far the next big event on the FACC rooster is the 13th edition of the Phillip Arokium Memorial 60-mile cycle road race.

After a hiatus of a few years due to the Covid 19 restrictions the event is now back on the cards and will be staged tomorrow, Sunday May 1st 2022.

The cycle race, which is open to riders throughout Guyana, is being sponsored by the Arokium Family and Funeral Home in memory of the late founder of the entity Phillip Arokium.

The event will pedal off from the Arokium Funeral Home at Philadelphia Street, New Amsterdam at 09:00hrs. The riders will then proceed along the New Amsterdam Canje and Corentyne Highways to Number 43 Village before turning back to finish at Main and Alexander Streets, New Amsterdam.

The race was recently unveiled at the entity’s Philadelphia Street facility where the sponsorship deal was sealed.

Daughter of the late Phillip Arokium and Managing Director of the business Ms. Pearl Arokium did the honours on behalf of the sponsors.

Miss Arokuim stated that the Funeral home is pleased to be associated with the cycling event in honour of her late father who was a community activist, sports enthusiast and former club member of the FACC.

Accepting the sponsorship on behalf of the FACC was coach and organiser Randolph Roberts who expressed his thanks to the sponsor for their continued support to the club and cycling in general.

All of the top cyclists in the country are expected to compete for the lucrative prizes at stake.

Prizes will be awarded to the first six finishers, the first three juniors, first four veterans, the first three females and as an added incentive the first three beginners. Eight sprint prizes will be up for the taking.

The beginners and females with ride from the Nand Persaud Rice Complex on the Corentyne Coast to the finishing line.

Presentation of prizes will be done immediately after the completion of the race at the business entity.

Ms. Arokium and members of her staff will be on hand to send the cyclist off and assist with the distribution of the prizes. (Samuel Whyte)