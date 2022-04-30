Man confesses to killing wife, burying her in shallow grave

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Days after killing her and burying her body in a shallow grave opposite their home, a 55-year-old labourer confessed to police that he committed the heinous act on April, 22, 2022.

In police custody is Avemanen ‘Terry’ Permaul of Lot 33 Kilcoy/Chesney, Corentyne, Berbice. He was arrested for murdering his wife of over 30 years, Waynumattie Permaul called ‘Dataley’, a 53-year-old housewife of the same address. The couple shared four children including professional cricketer, Veersammy Permaul.

Permaul told police that he had beaten and choked his wife until she was unconscious and then wrapped her lifeless body in a bedspread. After this, the man said that he walked over to an empty lot, opposite their home, located some 100 yards away, dug a hole, then returned to the house and dragged the body into the hole and covered it with dirt before returning home.

As news broke of the gruesome discovery, neighbours and relatives were flabbergasted at the events surrounding the death of the woman.

Kaieteur News was told that the son of the couple, Veersammy Permaul, reported to police on April 28, 2022 that his mother had gone missing on April 22, 2022. He said it was unusual for her to leave without informing him or his other siblings but that they did not suspect the worst at the time.

Police immediately launched a probe and visited the home of the couple. There, the bottom flat was identified as the dwelling house of the woman while the husband stayed in the upper flat. As police searched the bottom flat, bloodstains were seen on the floor tiles and on the inside area of the front door. There were also bloodstains in front of the bedroom door, the foot of the bed and on the floor tiles in the bedroom. Police immediately arrested the husband and took him in for questioning.

Under interrogation, the man told police that they were living separately in the house for two years now because they had “personal issues”. However, on April 22, 2022, at around 18:00 hrs, the husband said he was in the yard, in proximity to the victim’s bedroom when he overheard a conversation she was having with a male on her cellular phone. The details of the conversation immediately sent him into a state of rage, and he said he confronted the woman.

It was then that an intense argument erupted between the two and he started to beat and choke the woman until she passed out. The man said that he grabbed the bedsheet from her bed and wrapped her body in it and left her there until it was dark. Shortly after, he went about digging a shallow grave and dumping the body.

Following the shocking confession, the accused, led police ranks to the area where he buried the woman’s body.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene, the area – a large open space – was cordoned off with police crime scene tape. Though saturated with water from the overnight rain, a walk through the empty lot led this publication to a spot covered in water where a piece of burgundy cloth was in the water along with a light-coloured piece of cloth and a black plastic bag. A neighbour, Stephanie Henry, confirmed that the water-logged spot was where the woman’s body was retrieved by police.

Henry said that around 20:00hrs on Thursday, while she was in her home located next to the empty lot, she heard vehicles moving outside. Peeking to see what was going on, she said she saw police and other persons walking over to the empty lot and they appeared to be searching for something. After sometime, the search was abandoned and they left but returned around 22:30hrs and continued the search again.

“I don’t know if they didn’t observe anything and they left and come back minutes after one o’ clock but the sound again made me wake up and when I look out, I saw police and more vehicles and I decided to come out on my landing,” she recounted.

According to the woman, after about an hour, she observed that the police ranks were pointing flashlights in one location and it was then that she heard one of them shouting, “the lady hay, the lady hay.”

Henry said her body became “weak” when she realised that the police had found her neighbour’s body. She said, “When dem tek she out the hole, they pass right here (near Henry’s home) with she and they put she in the hearse and then they put him in the police van and take them away.”

Henry described the woman and the man as friendly people who would often greet her, and others living nearby, when they would pass. Other neighbours also described the woman as being kind and friendly but noted that she would spend most of her time in the house. They claimed that they would only see her when she went to the market on Saturdays or church on Sundays.