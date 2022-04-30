Magnum Independence Cup continues tonight

Following two exciting nights of thrilling action highlighted by several unexpected results, the 4th edition of the Magnum Independence Cup resumes this evening at the National Park Tarmac, Thomas Lands.

In the opening match, Showstoppers lock horns with Festival City from 19:00hrs, while Sophia opposes Melanie from 19:30hrs. In the third fixture, Tiger Bay battles Ansa McAl All-Stars at 20:00hrs, with Leopold Street matching skills with Belfield Warriors from 20:30hrs.

The fifth match will then pit North East La Penitence against Stabroek Ballers at 21:00hrs, while Back Circle engages Mocha at 21:30hrs. In the final two matches, Albouystown opposes Road Warriors at 22:00 hrs, and Sparta Boss takes aim at East Front Road at 22:30hrs.

Tournament coordinator Edison Jefford opined that the competitive nature of the tournament has been clearly illustrated following several unexpected results, which bodes well for the latter stages of the tournament.

He further stated that this is indicative of the tournament’s overall appeal and fandom, as several teams have prepared diligently in their bid to claim the prestigious title.

The winner of the event will pocket $700,000, and the championship trophy, with the runner-up walking away with $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.

Fixtures – April 30th

Showstoppers vs Festival City

Sophia vs Melanie

Tiger Bay vs Ansa McAl

Leopold Street vs Belfield

North East vs Stabroek Ballers

Back Circle vs Mocha

Albouystown vs Road Warriors

Sparta Boss vs East Front Road