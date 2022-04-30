Latest update April 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Govt. removes VAT on cement

Apr 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh has announced the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on cement with effect from Friday, April 29, 2022.
In a press release, the ministry said it would be recalled that Government had previously announced in Budget 2020, the removal of VAT on building and construction materials where VAT was imposed after 2014. At the time that this measure was implemented, cement was not impacted because cement had previously attracted VAT prior to 2015.
According to the ministry, government’s removal of VAT on cement reflects recognition of the importance of cement as a key input for the construction of residential dwellings as well as commercial buildings, and in line with Government’s vision for providing relief to citizens as well as to support the housing drive.
This measure is expected to provide substantial support to the local economy. Government would have previously also removed VAT from water, electricity, basic food items and household necessities. Government’s expectation is that the removal of VAT from cement will be passed on to final consumers through appropriate adjustments in the final price charged.

