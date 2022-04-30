8 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update April 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, only eight new cases were recorded. The new cases have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,465.
The Ministry, via its dashboard, revealed that seven persons are in institutional quarantine while 96 are in home isolation. To date, a total of 62,141 persons have recovered.
