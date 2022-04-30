Latest update April 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

8 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Apr 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, only eight new cases were recorded. The new cases have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,465.
The Ministry, via its dashboard, revealed that seven persons are in institutional quarantine while 96 are in home isolation. To date, a total of 62,141 persons have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

First practice match for Harpy Eagles set for Monday

First practice match for Harpy Eagles set for Monday

Apr 30, 2022

CWI Regional 1ST Class season to resume on May 18 in T&T After several training sessions, the Guyana Harpy Eagles will intensify preparations with two practice games before the squad to depart...
Read More
Systems in place for 13th annual Phillip Arokium memorial Cycle road race

Systems in place for 13th annual Phillip Arokium...

Apr 30, 2022

Zeeburg, Ghiswan 84, Hubbard 70, Ranee 64 highlight first round

Zeeburg, Ghiswan 84, Hubbard 70, Ranee 64...

Apr 30, 2022

Magnum Independence Cup continues tonight

Magnum Independence Cup continues tonight

Apr 30, 2022

Quarterfinalists to play on Tuesday

Quarterfinalists to play on Tuesday

Apr 30, 2022

GFF announces ‘Return to Play’ for all Regional Associations

GFF announces ‘Return to Play’ for all...

Apr 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]