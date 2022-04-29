Workers urged to join fight for better oil deal

…as labour unions knock government on “anti-working class” policies

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – With Labour Day celebrations just days away, trade unions are already urging their members to play a greater role in securing their share of the country’s new oil wealth and they criticised this year’s $552.9 billion 2022 budget deeming it “anti-working class.”

The unions said too that the continuous pattern of governments disregarding collective is a source of great concern as they prepare to commemorate Labour Day.

Veteran trade unionist, Norris Witter of the General Workers Union (GWU) told the Kaieteur News that while the strength of the labour union is dependent on that of its membership, participation of these persons will have to increase to draw government’s attention. Witter told the newspaper that for various reasons, trade unions, in recent times, have not been receiving the type of responses it would have hoped for from its membership.

He said that whether it be intimidation by government or its agents, lack of interest in union programmes or the lack of confidence in union leaders, workers must recognise their roles and what lies ahead if government continues to pursue an anti- working class agenda. Witter insisted: “that it is the duty of union leaders to organise members and to take action when the situation warrants.

However, to prevent being continuously sidelined, especially with Guyana’s unprecedented oil wealth, workers will have to determine how closely they are willing to work with their unions to ensure their rights and benefits. Witter has been holding small protests action every Friday at Parliament Building for the last month demanding the rights of workers to an ungraded minimum wage and the return of collective bargaining among others. Collective bargaining and the right to association are two of the main conventions ratified when the United Nation’s International Labour Organisation (ILO) was created in the mid -1960s. However, since 1999, collective bargaining was frozen by a previous People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government. To date, this right to bargain for benefits for its members has not resumed, Witter reported. He said unions and their members have thus been forced to accept imposed increases. As of such Guyanese governments continue to violate conventions, treaties and agreements that they are signed on to.

With decades of labour activism under his belt, Lincoln Lewis of the Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) also called out politicians for failing to honour the rights of workers. He along with Witter and Working People’s Alliance (WPA) member Tacuma Ogunseye had appeared on Dr. David Hinds’ Politics 101 show to discuss the matters affecting local trade unions. He said that both the PPP/C and the former Coalition government blatantly refused to honour collective bargaining agreements and as usual, imposed wage increases.

On the strength of trade unions, Lewis said they alone cannot be blamed. He submitted that government through the reduction of bargaining rights and other tactics have weakened unions, while workers continue to report to jobs in spite of the poor treatment they receive. “So don’t blame the movement itself, don’t blame the trade union,” Lewis argued. “I always say that rules and organisations are dead at their hearts unless they are activated by people. And with the trade union the power comes from the workers,” he charged.

So, in terms of demanding pay increases in an “anti-working class” 2022 budget, Lewis said the unions do not want government handouts. “What we want is collective bargaining. We don’t want no government as an employer to sit and say we are putting 13 percent or 10 percent on the side for workers.” Lewis said that strong collective bargaining rights have contributed significantly to the growth of countries like the United Kingdom and the United States as they recognise the importance of workers’ representation. In Guyana, he said, laws are not respected. Political leaders never seem interested in sitting with union leaders. He said prior to the 2022 budget, a list of measures was sent to the President Irfaan Ali, but based on the budget information, not one was considered.

Lending his voice to the conversation, Tacuma Ogunseye said that by now, labour unions ought to be fully aware of the attitude of their governments. He said that he would have assumed therefore that trade unions, aware of the transformative effects of oil and gas, would have “at least denounced the budget for its anti-working class nature and waged a campaign of public opinion.” He said that since spending has already been slated for a large chunk of oil profits in the 2022 budget, he would have thought government would have been committed to increased salaries for public servants, but there has been no significant increase for workers despite the availability of funds. “I refused to accept that the trade union movement is in such a bad shape that its leaders cannot give a quick and speedy response to the budget denouncing the anti-working class nature… in the context of plenty in terms of money and resources.”