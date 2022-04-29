Vishnu Super Store Upper Corentyne 40overs cricket continues with second round

A number of matches were played as action in the Vishnu Super Store Upper Corentyne Cricket competition continued over last weekend.

Results of matches showed that No43 Scorpions defeated Just Try by 9 wickets. Just try batted first and made 77 with K. Ramdas 27 and Extras 15. Bowling for Scorpions J. Samaroo 5 and R. Pattaya 4 wickets did the damage. They in reply sped to 78-1 with D. Baldeo 39 not out and Pattaya 29 not out.

No64 Fighting Marines whipped Line Path Cricket Club by 109 runs after posting 186, with Charles Francis 68 (6×4, 7×6), Looknauth Durghiji 29 and extras 26. Bowling for Line Path, L. Chitnarine and N. Persaud took 3 wickets each. In reply they were bowled out for 67 with Jamaludin 21, extras 15. Ryan Subhan picked up 4 wickets bowling for the winners.

No68 Turn Team crushed Young Blood by 164 runs after scoring a healthy 228-9 in 40 overs with Tameshwar Ganie 67(3×4, 4×6), Karan Persaud 34, Javon Nubasie 26 and extras 38.

Bowling for Young Blood, A. Durjohdan and W. Anthony took 3 wickets each. They were then skittled out for 64, F. Ali made 15. Bowling for Turn Team P. Ali grabbed 5 wickets.

Skeldon Community Centre beat Rada Krishna by 7 wickets after bundling them out for 88 with Trishan Ramessar making 20. The main wicket taker for Skeldon CDC was A. Hussein with 5-35.

Skeldon CDC then blazed to 89-3 with Razid Richard and T. Burnett 27 each and S. Chaitnarin 19 the top scorers.

No70 A Spartans eased past No68 Dark Ends by 8 wickets after bundling them out for 59 with extras contributing 24.

Bowling for the Spartans, Omesh Hemraj took 3 wickets. The Spartans then galloped to 60-2 with Tameshwar Ramoutar 20 and Nadin Yakoob 19.

In another game, Race Course Vitality defeated Scotsburg United by 8 wickets. Scotsburg reached 135 with Alimoon Khan 42, Steve Norah 28 and Extras 45. Imram and Rawle Jabbar picked up 3 wickets each bowling for Vitality.

In their turn at the wicket Vitality galloped to 138-2 with Imran Jabbar 71 (5×4, 7×6) and Jeremy Moore 27(5×4, 1×6) leading the assault. Extras contributed 33. (Samuel Whyte)