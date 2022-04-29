Unlicenced teen driver critical after Corentyne crash

Kaieteur News – A 14-year-old boy is hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he crashed a car he was driving on the Fyrish Public Road Wednesday night.

Injured is Kyree Anderson, of No.1 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. He underwent surgery at GPHC yesterday. Kaieteur News was informed that the accident occurred at about 23:10 hrs. At the time of the accident the teenager was driving motor car PNN 9096 owned by Azad Ali of Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice. The second vehicle involved in the accident, PXX 350 was driven by 25-year-old Surendranauth Gopaul of Auchlyne Estate but the vehicle is owned by Durgan Persaud of Williamsburg,Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the unlicenced teenage driver was proceeding west on the southern drive lane of the Fyrish Public Road ahead of motorcar PXX 350 when Gopaul collided with the rear of motorcar PNN 9096 causing the 14-year-old driver of motorcar PNN 9096 to lose control and crash into a lantern post situated on the southern grass parapet.

As a result of the collision, the teenager was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was treated. He was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Breathalyzer tests conducted on Surendranauth Gopaul gave readings of 133 and 126 micrograms of alcohol in his system (above the legal limit). He is currently in police custody and investigations are ongoing.