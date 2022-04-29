Latest update April 29th, 2022 12:49 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rain forces abandonment in ESCL’s over-40 competition

Apr 29, 2022 Sports

Last Sunday, rain forced the abandonment in the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition but the action is set to resume this Sunday with two matches.
According to the chairman of the League, Wakeel Layne, two games were scheduled but due to the rainfall, it was not possible and four teams shared the points.

Wakeel Layne

However, the match between Caribbean Cricket Club and Queenstown Tigers could have played at Hibernia facility but the Tigers failed to take the field in which Caribbean Cricket Club won by a walked-over.
Layne also informed that the semi-final segment is slated for May 15th at a venue to be named. Six teams are currently participating.
He also notified that the championship game is fixed for May 22nd at Affiance Number 1 ground which will be preceded by the third-place play-off game.
The winner is set to pocket $100,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up team will take home $50,000 and a trophy as well. The Most Valuable Player in the final will collect $10,000 while $20,000 is up for grabs for the most runs and most wickets in the entire competition. The player with the most catches will also be awarded with $10,000.
Meanwhile, the two matches for this Sunday will see Ravens Sports Club tackling Queenstown Tigers, while Sunriser Masters and Devonshire Castle Sports Club facing each other at venues to be announced.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Vishnu Super Store Upper Corentyne 40overs cricket continues with second round

Vishnu Super Store Upper Corentyne 40overs cricket continues with...

Apr 29, 2022

A number of matches were played as action in the Vishnu Super Store Upper Corentyne Cricket competition continued over last weekend. Results of matches showed that No43 Scorpions defeated Just Try by...
Read More
Rain forces abandonment in ESCL’s over-40 competition

Rain forces abandonment in ESCL’s over-40...

Apr 29, 2022

Ramdhani siblings advance at PanAm Badminton tourney

Ramdhani siblings advance at PanAm Badminton...

Apr 29, 2022

Phantom crowed champions in the GDA Easter Bonanza Dominoes

Phantom crowed champions in the GDA Easter...

Apr 29, 2022

Agricola shuts down Defending Champ

Agricola shuts down Defending Champ

Apr 29, 2022

Medal Play Golf Tournament branded by Smirnoff Vodka

Medal Play Golf Tournament branded by Smirnoff...

Apr 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]