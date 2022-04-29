Rain forces abandonment in ESCL’s over-40 competition

Last Sunday, rain forced the abandonment in the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition but the action is set to resume this Sunday with two matches.

According to the chairman of the League, Wakeel Layne, two games were scheduled but due to the rainfall, it was not possible and four teams shared the points.

However, the match between Caribbean Cricket Club and Queenstown Tigers could have played at Hibernia facility but the Tigers failed to take the field in which Caribbean Cricket Club won by a walked-over.

Layne also informed that the semi-final segment is slated for May 15th at a venue to be named. Six teams are currently participating.

He also notified that the championship game is fixed for May 22nd at Affiance Number 1 ground which will be preceded by the third-place play-off game.

The winner is set to pocket $100,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up team will take home $50,000 and a trophy as well. The Most Valuable Player in the final will collect $10,000 while $20,000 is up for grabs for the most runs and most wickets in the entire competition. The player with the most catches will also be awarded with $10,000.

Meanwhile, the two matches for this Sunday will see Ravens Sports Club tackling Queenstown Tigers, while Sunriser Masters and Devonshire Castle Sports Club facing each other at venues to be announced.