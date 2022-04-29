Medal Play Golf Tournament branded by Smirnoff Vodka

The Smirnoff Vodka sponsored Medal Play Golf tournament is expected to attract most of the country’s leading golfers on Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club, East Coast Demerara.

Smirnoff, the world’s leading vodka is exclusively imported and distributed by Banks DIH Limited.

Operations/Engineering Director of Banks DIH Gavin Todd, an ardent golfer presented the trophies to Anasha Ally, Public Relations Officer of the Lusignan Golf Club during a presentation ceremony yesterday at Thirst Park. Also present were Chet Bowling, Secretary of LGC, Troy Peters, Communications Manager and Ian Charles, Smirnoff Vodka Brand Representative.

Bowling expressed the Club’s heartfelt appreciation to Banks DIH Limited for initiating the sponsorship. “The Lusignan Golf Club acknowledges the contribution of Banks DIH to golf over the years through its sponsorship of the Guyana Open, junior programmes and the Club’s upkeep.”

Peters said that Smirnoff Vodka, the largest vodka brand in the world is extremely delighted to sponsor the tournament and to support the development of golf locally.

Saturday’s lineup is expected to include Maxim Mangra, Paton George, Carlos Adams, Maurice Solomon, Brian Glasford, Brian Hackett, Troy Codogan, Richard Haniff, Philbert London, Bowling, Todd, Banks DIH Chairman Clifford Reis, Anasha Ally and Shanella London.

Trophies will be awarded to top four overall best net as well as Nearest to the Flag, Longest Drive and Best Gross. Tee off is at 12:30 hours.