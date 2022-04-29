Guyana getting mo launches dan NASA

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – NASA does gat a space launch every now and den. When dem launch dem rocket into space, it does be de real thing. Dem don’t gat trial runs.

Dem wah we gat hay in Guyana, and wah we does call de guvament, does gat a launch before de actual launch. Dem does call it de launch of de launch.

Mashramani does be in February. But in November or December dem does gat de launch tuh get people excited and bring de sponsors on board.

De guvament now getting into de launching business. Dem launch a building exhibition earlier dis month. But de actual exhibition is nat till in July. But dem had a launch. De launch mussy cost de guvament a good few millions.

Dem suppose to gat CPL cricket in September. But dem done had a launch in March month and just fuh announce dat Guyana gan host de finals. Dat launch tuh mussy cost de guvament a few millions.

Caricom gat some agricultural investment forum coming up. De event is in May but de guvament had a launch earlier dis month. De launch mussy cost de guvanment a few more millions.

We had wan energy conference in Guyana in January. Dem planning a next one, next year; de Prime Minister recently launch it. Dat launch mussy cost another few millions.

De guvament like it gat money fuh burn. Why bother spend money fuh wan advance launch fuh something which gan eventually launch itself when de time meet?

Talk half. Leff half.