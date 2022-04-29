Govt to spend $100M to fix 16 health centres in Region Seven

Kaieteur News – Sixteen health centres in Region Seven have been identified for upgrade this year to the tune of $100 million.

This is according to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony who made the disclosure during his daily COVID-19 update on Thursday. “So we have been working with the region and we have identified approximately 16 different health centres and in those health centres we will be doing some upgrading,” the minister said.

Anthony’s announcement comes following several visits he made in the region earlier in the week. As was reported in this year’s budget, the health ministry was allocated approximately $73.2 billion. Out of that the sum of $1 billion has been allocated for the upgrading of health centres across all Regions, which would address critical interventions needed to improve patient’s experience. This year also, the Bartica Regional Hospital is slated to be upgraded.

Minister Anthony explained that the upgrades of the health centres will include developing waiting areas or enlarging the waiting space for patients in those facilities. “In some cases, its adding washrooms for patients and in other cases, some of these facilities might have leaky roofs or windows so we are generally going to use the money to enhance the facilities that we have there. We are going to spend approximately $100 million on these 16 facilities to make sure that they are upgraded,” he added.

According to him, tenders for these projects will be issued shortly and when the work is completed “patient who have to use these facilities would have a better facility, a better environment they can come to have healthcare.”

During his visit to the region, the Health Minister commissioned a new Maternal and Child health centre in Bartica to the tune of $26 million. Dr. Anthony noted the importance of theses health institutions and that without proper care complications could occur that could impact a child’s life.