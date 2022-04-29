Good Success/ Sans Souci overcome G Square Cavaliers

Good Success/ Sans Souci beat G Square Cavaliers by 86 runs when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40overs competition continued recently.

Good Success/ Sans Souci posted 141 all out in 28 overs batting first at G Square Cavaliers ground in Belle Plaine.

They lost a few quick wickets upfront. However, Gladewin Henry played a crucial innings of 46 and got support from Mohandass Surujpaul 22 as the visitors recovered nicely. Devendra Hansraj chipped in with a valuable 31 to prop up the total while Toshall Surujpaul captured 4-23, Golcharran Chulai had 2-18; Romario Stephens and Vinesh Ramnarine had one each

In reply, G Square Cavaliers were bowled out for 55 in 12 overs.

Stephens made 15 and Chulai 11 as Mohandass Surujpaul claimed 3-18, Mahase Ramnarine 2-10, Aarav sukhram 2 -11, while Hansraj had 1-12.