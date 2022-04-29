Latest update April 29th, 2022 12:49 AM

Brutus sues Paul Slowe for $70M

Kaieteur News – Another libel suit has been brought against Former Assistant Commissioner of Police and Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Paul Slowe.

This time, the lawsuit is filed by Senior Superintendent of Police Calvin Brutus. Brutus is claiming $70M in damages for words allegedly uttered by Slowe during a social media broadcast. The former PSC chairman is already facing a $70M lawsuit for libel which was filed by Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Fazil Karimbaksh.
Similar to the lawsuit filed by the SOCU Head, Brutus is contending Slowe created a social media programme that is broadcast on Facebook and YouTube, titled “Speaking Out: Exposing Corruption and Incompetence”.

Brutus is alleging that Slowe uttered remarks that painted him as ‘corrupt, unprofessional, dishonourable, dishonest, lacking integrity’, among other things. He is alleging therefore that these utterances of these words have caused his reputation to be seriously injured and that he has suffered considerable hurt, distress and embarrassment. Slowe, was in October 2021 granted bail when he appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on charges related to fraud and sexual assault.

 

 

