Baird favoured to return at Arrowhead League following injury

It has been 13 long months since Leslain Baird last competed, derailed by a meniscus tear in his left knee, Baird suffered the agony of missing the qualification standards for the Olympics.

Nevertheless, that familiar feel of adrenaline just before competing is about to return for the national javelin record holder when he steps on the track for the first time in over a year at the Arrowhead League slated to start this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre Leonora.

“It was really a long and hard road to recovery, my coach had big things in store for me last year. We started last season with over 77m in throwing the Javelin but then tragedy hit me on my second competition of last year so this year we not taking it that hard we are taking it slow,” Baird said.

In addition, Baird highlighted that he was thankful to his coaches and physiotherapists that helped him along the road to recovery, noting that he could not have gotten to this point without their help.

However, Baird did mention that he will just be doing a “three step throw” as he grooves back into the thick of competition.

“It’s not about winning this weekend, it’s about just getting in the distance and seeing how I feel when I’m done,” Baird highlighted.

Meanwhile, the 2018 South American Games silver medalist is enthused to compete in the first ever track and field league (Arrowhead League) in Guyana, noting that “senior athletes need events like these to improve”.

Baird will compete in the Javelin throw on Saturday where he is hinting at a special performance when action kicks off at 17:00hrs at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.