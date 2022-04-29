Agricola shuts down Defending Champ

2022 Magnum Independence Cup…

Defending champion and perennial heavyweight Bent Street suffered an unfortunate and expected setback in their title defence in the Magnum Independence Cup, losing to Agricola 0-2 on Wednesday at the National Park tarmac.

It was a result which shocked the sizable gathering which descended on the venue. The duo of Kacy John and Kevin Padmore engineered the upset win with goals in the third and 16th minute respectively.

Meanwhile, tournament giant Gold is Money downed Beterverwagting (BV) 3-0 to continue their unbeaten run and seal their place in the next round. Randolph Wagner fashioned a double in the third and 21st minute whilst Darren Benjamin scored in the fourth minute.

Likewise, Alexander Village blanked Avocado Ballers 2-0. Veteran marksman Leon Yaw recorded a brace in the sixth and 16th minutes.

On the other hand, North East La Penitence squeaked past Ansa McAl All-Stars 3-2. Marlon Nedd bagged a brace in the fifth and sixth minutes while Akeem Sam netted in the second minute.

For the loser, Steve Sharples and Ryan Fraser found the back of the net in the 23rd and 24th minutes respectively. Similarly, Future Stars edged Vengy 4-3. Ryan Dowding led the way with a double in the sixth and seventh minutes, while Daniel Ross and Jamal Cozier netted in the fifth and 16th minutes.

For Vengy, Alberto Hernandez, Castillo Marcus and Andres Hines all scored in the second, fourth and 22nd minutes, respectively. In other results, Leopold Street was held to a 4-4 draw with Festival City, while Stabroek Ballers and Tiger Bay failed to be separated at 2-2.

The event resumes tomorrow at the same venue with another round of matches. The winner of the event will pocket $700,000, and the championship trophy, with the runner-up walking away with $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The other sponsors of the event are: MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.

Day 3 Fixtures – April 30 (National Park)

Showstoppers vs Festival City

Sophia vs Melanie

Tiger Bay vs Ansa McAl

Leopold Street vs Belfield

North East vs Stabroek Ballers

Back Circle vs Mocha

Albouystown vs Road Warriors

Sparta Boss vs East Front Road