Latest update April 29th, 2022 12:49 AM

10 more new COVID-19 cases recorded

Apr 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24hours, a total of 10 persons have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. The latest update now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,457.
The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that there is no person hospitalised with the virus but seven are quarantined institutionally and 99 are in home isolation. To date, a total of 62,130 persons have recovered from the virus.

