Twenty Youth Players receives educational grants under Kadar Bhigroog Trust Fund

Kaieteur News – “We at the Berbice Cricket Board strongly believe in the pursuit of an educational career as it lays the foundation for a successful future for youths on and off the cricket field. That is why the Berbice Cricket Board under the current administration has invested so heavily in assisting youths to stay in school to obtain an educational background,” said BCB President Hilbert Foster as he addressed the Brian Ramphal Award Ceremony last Sunday at the ST. Francis Community Developers Centre.

Twenty junior players under the Under17 level received a financial voucher of ten thousand dollars towards their education. The players selected by their respective clubs and sub- associations were: Aryan Singh, Alina Sinclair, Akeela Sinclair, Hoopchand Dhanraj, Alec Moore, Divesh Ramkisson, Darshanie Subramie, Leon Reddy, Tyrel Hutson, Jerome Taylor, Thierry Henry, Micquiel Wilburgh, Tyrese John, Romario Ramdeholl, Parmand Khemraj, Salim Khan, Rampertab Ramnauth, Devin Lallbeharri and Nathaniel Ramsammy.

Foster stated the voucher would be cashed at the New Amsterdam branch of Metro in exchange for school stationery and materials. The Two Hundred Thousand Dollars trust fund was sponsored by popular Rose Hall Town businessman Poonai Bhigroog in memory of his late father, Kadar Poonai Bhigroog, who died a few years ago.

Poonai Bhigroog, Chief Executive Officer of Poonai Pharmacy and former President of the Central Corentyne Chambers of Commerce, stated that he was very impressed by the work of the Berbice Cricket Board and was delighted to support the promotion of the importance of education among cricketers. His father Kadar Poonai Bhigroog, he stated, was his personal hero and he was delighted to honour him in a special way.

The BCB over the last four years has assisted hundreds of youths with educational grants while it has received the support of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS to provide hundred of youth players with bicycles, school bags and educational materials under a special Say Yes to Education Programme. The bicycles were handed over to cricketers to assist them to attend school and cricket practice.