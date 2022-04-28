Thieves raid Granger’s D’Urban Backland house

Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Thieves on Sunday raided the D’Urban Backlands home of ex-president, David Arthur Granger and stole a 52-inch Samsung Television set valued at $240,000, a Lasko stand fan valued $7,000, four Huawei Laptop computers valued at $320,000, one HP printer valued $120,000 and one barber set in a black shoulder bag valued $50,000.
Police believe that the thieves entered Granger’s home between 18:45 and 05:45hrs. Granger has moved out of the property since 2015. He has now been living at Pearl on the East Bank Demerara. The D’Urban Backlands property was previously loaned to the Burnham Foundation.
Although the ex-president does not live there any more, the house has been converted into a library, and according to a security that works there, he locked up and secured the property around 18:45hrs on Sunday. He subsequently went home but when he returned for duties around 05:45hrs the following day, a door located on the northern side of the one flat concrete building was opened and its lock was lying in the ground.
Realising that it was the work of thieves, he decided to make some checks in the house and found that the television was missing. He decided to call his boss, Granger, and informed him of the theft. The ex-president visited the home and upon making further checks, he discovered that there were other items missing. Investigations are ongoing.
